Pictures | Thu Jul 13, 2017 | 10:45pm IST

Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a news conference after being convicted on corruption charges, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A woman celebrates after former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2nd L) leaves his office after he was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison, in Sao Paulo. REUTERSLeonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
People set fire to an inflatable doll, also known as Pixuleco, depicting former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and a Workers' Party (PT) flag as they celebrate after Lula da Silva was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A demonstrator holds inflatable dolls, also known as Pixuleco, depicting former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after he was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, protest after he was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in Sao Paulo. The sign reads:"No to Lula's conviction." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
An inflatable doll, also known as Pixuleco, depicting former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a saucepan and a Brazilian flag are seen along a street as people celebrate after Lula da Silva was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against his being convicted on corruption charges, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A sign reading "Lula was convicted" is seen under a flag as people celebrate after former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, protest after he was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in Sao Paulo. The sign reads:"No to Lula in prison." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against his being convicted on corruption charges, in Sao Paulo. The sign on the right reads: "Lula innocent, Lula president." REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A woman celebrates after former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in Sao Paulo. The sign reads:"Lula in Jail." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
People celebrate after former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison in Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
