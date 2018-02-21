Edition:
Pictures | Wed Feb 21, 2018 | 10:55pm IST

Brazil's military takes over Rio security

Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio. Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Members of the armed forces review documents of residents during an operation against crime at the Kelson's slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
A military police officer patrols the Kelson's slum during a joint operation with the armed forces in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Members of armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
A demonstrator holds a sign reading 'Against military intervention in Rio de Janeiro' in a protest in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Military police officers patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Members of armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
