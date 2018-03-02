Edition:
Brazil's military takes over Rio security

An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio. Brazil's federal government ordered the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
An armed forces members patrol the area close to a barricade during an operation against drug dealers in Jardim Catarina slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
Armed forces members patrol during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Jardim Catarina slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
A boy walks past an armed forces member, during an operation against drug dealers in Jardim Catarina slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Friday, March 02, 2018
An armed forces member inspects a public transport vehicle during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Kennedy slum in Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Alianca slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
An armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug dealers in Coreia slum, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Members of armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Members of the armed forces review documents of residents during an operation against crime at the Kelson's slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
A military police officer patrols the Kelson's slum during a joint operation with the armed forces in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
A woman buys fruits from a street vendor as armed forces members patrol during an operation against drug dealers in Vila Kennedy slum in Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Military police officers patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Members of the armed forces patrol the Kelson's slum during an operation against crime in Rio. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
