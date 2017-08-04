Brazil's Olympic venues today
An aerial view shows the Velodrome, which had its roof partially burnt after a fire, used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The X-Park at Deodoro Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The entrance of the 2016 Rio Olympics athletes village. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The 2016 Rio Olympics athletes village. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Olympic park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A rapid system terminal next to the Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Arena Carioca 2. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The X-Park at Deodoro Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Olympic park in Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The golf venue. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Marina da Gloria, which was the sailing venue. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Garbage is pictured in Guanabara Bay. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The X-Park at Deodoro Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Olympic park used for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Olympic park . REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view shows the twenty houses built for the residents who refused to leave the Vila Autodromo community next to the Olympic Park. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Rio de Janeiro's Olympic Stadium, which is managed by Botafogo soccer club. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
The Olympic park in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
