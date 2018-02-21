Brit Awards red carpet
Dua Lipa arrives at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Maya Jama. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Myleene Klass. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Holly Willoughby. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Emma Bunton. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jorja Smith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Anna Friel. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Alesha Dixon. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Little Mix. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Stormzy. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Caroline Flack. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Paloma Faith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Gemma Atkinson. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Anne Marie. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Sam Smith. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Rag N Bone Man. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Ed Sheeran. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Luke Evans. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Professor Green. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Jennifer Hudson. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Olly Murs. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Next Slideshows
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Best of the BAFTAs
Winners and the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
Black Panther portraits
Intimate portraits of the cast and crew of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther".
MORE IN PICTURES
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14
Highlights from day fourteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13
Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Inside CPAC
Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.
The Trudeaus visit India
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Trump meets with shooting survivors
President Donald Trump held an emotional, hour-long meeting with students who survived the Florida shooting and a parent whose child did not.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.