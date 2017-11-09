Britain's Prince Charles, wife in India
Britain's Prince Charles shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, looks on during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, paints a model of an elephant at the British High Commissioner's residence in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, poses next to models of elephants at the British High Commissioner's residence in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, look on during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, pose for picture with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, sits inside a taxi during the 'Women on Wheels' event in New Delhi, India November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, waves as she sits inside a taxi during the 'Women on Wheels' event in New Delhi, India November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
