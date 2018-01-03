Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 4, 2018 | 1:35am IST

Bus plunges off cliff in Peru

Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
1 / 10
Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
2 / 10
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
3 / 10
Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
Rescue workers work at the scene after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
4 / 10
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
5 / 10
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
6 / 10
Rescue workers stand next to victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers stand next to victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Rescue workers stand next to victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
7 / 10
Rescue workers transport a victim after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers transport a victim after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, January 03, 2018
Rescue workers transport a victim after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
8 / 10
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
9 / 10
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
Rescue workers carry victims after a bus crashed with a truck and careened off a cliff along a sharply curving highway north of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Dalit protests in Mumbai

Dalit protests in Mumbai

Next Slideshows

Dalit protests in Mumbai

Dalit protests in Mumbai

The Dalits called the strike in protest against an attack by right-wing groups in Pune city.

03 Jan 2018
Cold wave in India

Cold wave in India

Temperatures continue to drop steadily as cold waves sweep across India.

03 Jan 2018
Supermoon rising

Supermoon rising

Images of the first 'supermoon' of 2018.

03 Jan 2018
New Year's Eve in Puerto Rico

New Year's Eve in Puerto Rico

More than three months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island's electrical grid, residents celebrate the new year under the lights of generators.

02 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Along the Korean DMZ

Along the Korean DMZ

Scenes from the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Frozen falls

Frozen falls

The flowing waters of Niagara Falls partially freeze as the temperature drops.

Pictures of the month: December

Pictures of the month: December

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Dalit protests in Mumbai

Dalit protests in Mumbai

The Dalits called the strike in protest against an attack by right-wing groups in Pune city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast