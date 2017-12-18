California battles historic wildfire
Firefighters keep watch on the Thomas wildfire in the hills and canyons outside Montecito. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Thomas wildfire burns above Bella Vista Drive near Romero Canyon in this social media photo by Santa Barbara County Fire Department in Montecito. Courtesy Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS
People stand on a roof of a home illuminated with Christmas lights to watch wildfire on a hillside burn during the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara county near Carpinteria. REUTERS/Patrick T Fallon
Burned mobile homes are seen at the Monserate Country Club after the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, swept through their community in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters knock down flames as they advance on homes atop Shepherd Mesa Road in Carpinteria. REUTERS/Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Fire fighters attack the Thomas Fire�s north flank with backfires as they continue to fight a massive wildfire north of Los Angeles, near Ojai. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A firefighter is working on extinguishing the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire, in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Trees glow in the wind after being burned in the Lilac Fire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter is working on extinguishing the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wildfire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A rancher does what he can to try and put out flames after the Lilacfire, a fast moving wild fire, came through Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters jump a fence to try and save a burning home from the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire, came through Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A horse is evacuated from the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A fire fighting helicopter flies over the Lilac Fire as evening comes to Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A firefighter stomps out small embers on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A firefighter waits at the top of a hill to battle the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire in Bonsall. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A fire crew passes a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters battle flames from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire in Santa Paula. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A horse which was left behind after an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, is seen in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew
The remains of a home are seen in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A local man tries to cope and prays during an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Flames tower over palm trees from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A real estate sign post is seen next to the remains of a home, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emergency crews block a roadway as flames spread from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Burned up trees glow red in the dark in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Local residents react as numerous homes burn on a hillside during a wind driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A home's remains are seen, next to a burnt out truck, after they were destroyed, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew
