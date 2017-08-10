Canada's refugee border camp
A Haitian refugee sticks his head out of the window from a tent set up from Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. Canada has deployed soldiers to erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers...more
A refugee rests in tents set up by the Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. Around 250 asylum seekers are arriving each day in Montreal, the largest city in Canada's mainly French-speaking Quebec province. Quebec has opened its...more
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces carry cots to the newly erected tents they assembled to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. Heated tents will accommodate up to 500 people as Canadian border officials...more
Refugees stand outside one of the tents set up to house the influx of asylum seekers by the Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. Hundreds of Haitians have crossed into Quebec in recent weeks, spurred partly by false accounts of...more
Refugees stand outside one of the tents set up to house the influx of asylum seekers by the Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. The Canadian immigration ministry, on its Facebook page on Aug. 5, discouraged illegal entries and...more
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces carry cots to the newly erected tents they assembled to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. In the first half of 2017, more than 4,300 asylum seekers walked across the...more
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces carry cots to the newly erected tents they assembled to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Refugees sit outside one of the tents set up to house the influx of asylum seekers by the Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces carry cots to the newly erected tents they assembled to help deal with the influx of asylum seekers near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A refugee stands inside one of the tents set up to house the influx of asylum seekers by the Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A Haitian refugee walks from his tent, one of the many set up by the Canadian Armed Forces to deal with the influx of asylum seekers at border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Refugees stand outside one of the tents set up to house the influx of asylum seekers by the Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces walk past tents they erected to house asylum seekers at the Canada-United States border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces install electricity for the tents erected to house asylum seekers at the Canada-United States border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces rest after erecting tents to house asylum seekers at the Canada-United States border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
