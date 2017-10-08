Car collides with pedestrians in London
A man arrested by police near the Natural History Museum in London. Eleven people were injured when a car collided with pedestrians near the Natural History Museum, one of the capital�s busiest tourist area. Twitter/ @RosaRodaNews
Emergency services personnel wheel a woman in a wheelchair to a nearby ambulance. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Emergency services personell wheel a woman in a wheelchair to a nearby ambulance. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Armed police officers lean over the bonnet of a police vehicle. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police officers gather near the Natural History Museum, beyond empty restaurant tables. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police and forensic officers gather in the road. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A forensics officer walks near the Natural History Museum. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A forensics officer examines a black Toyota car. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police officers stand in the road outside the Natural History Museum. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A police officer stands at a cordoned off area near the Natural History Museum. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A police officer carries bags past empty restaurant tables. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Aftermath in Las Vegas
Scenes from the aftermath of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Raqqa 'sacrificed' to defeat Islamic State
The battle to retake Islamic State's de-facto capital has devastated the Syrian city.
Protests over Kenya's canceled election
Police clash with opposition protesters demanding that officials involved in August's canceled presidential election be sacked.
Islamic State driven out of last stronghold in northern Iraq
Iraqi forces capture Islamic State's stronghold in Hawija, leaving the militant group holed up near the Syrian border.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.