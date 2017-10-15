Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Oct 15, 2017 | 6:15am IST

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Rescuers pull the wreckage of a cargo plane after it crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Rescuers pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
People rush to pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane is seen after it crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Rescuers pull the wreckage of a cargo plane out of sea. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
People gather to look at the remains of a cargo plane that crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
French soldiers look on as they prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
The remains of the cargo plane. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Ivorian and French soldiers stand near dead bodies after a cargo plane crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
A French Gendarmerie officer urges people to stay away after a cargo plane crashed. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
French Gendarmerie officers inspect a piece removed from a cargo plane after it crashed in the sea. REUTERS/Ange Aboa

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
A rescuer carries a piece of a cargo plane after it crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
People gather to look at the remains of a cargo plane that crashed. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

14 Oct 2017
Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

14 Oct 2017
Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

13 Oct 2017
California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

13 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Lighting the Olympic torch

The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.

