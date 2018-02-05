Carnival around the world
A masked reveller poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
A reveller dances as he parades along a street at the Carnival of Jacmel, Haiti, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers covered in mud parade along a street at the Carnival of Jacmel, Haiti, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller dresses in a leaf costume during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain January 29, 2018, alongside bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak who perform a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring....more
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman dressed as an "angel" descends on Saint Mark's Square during the Venice Carnival, Italy, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Masked revellers pose during the Carnival in Venice, Italy January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Revellers kiss each other as take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Bell-wearing dancers known as Joaldunak cross a bridge while performing a ritual dance to ward off evil spirits and awaken the coming spring, during carnival celebrations in Ituren, northern Spain January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West
Revellers stand at the window of a house during the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
