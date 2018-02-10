Carnival in Brazil
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Transgender dancer Kamilla Carvalho performs during the rehearsal of Salgueiro samba school prior the carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers from the Independente Samba School take part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveller from the Independente Samba School takes part in a carnival at Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller takes part in the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A reveller takes part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveler takes part in the annual block party Desliga da Justica during pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Women kiss each other during the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Carmelitas", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
The Rei Momo, or Carnival King, Milton Junior holds up the key of the city during a ceremony at Cidade Palace in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Transgender dancer Kamilla Carvalho has her make up applied before the rehearsal of Salgueiro samba school prior the carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers take part in the annual block party Escravos da Maua as part of pre-carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers take part in an annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers take part in the annual block party known as "Cordao do Boitata", during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers kiss each other as take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), during carnival festivities in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Revellers dressed as Marilyn Monroe take part in an annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Heaven on Earth), in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
