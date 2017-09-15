Cassini's close-up of Saturn
An ultraviolet image released by NASA and the University of Colorado July 7, 2004 from the Cassini spacecraft in orbit around Saturn shows, from the inside out, the 'Cassini division' in faint red at (L) is followed by the A ring in its entirety. The...more
The planet Uranus is seen as a blue orb in the distance beyond Saturn's rings in this image captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft April 11, 2014. Cassini, a robotic spacecraft, briefly turned away from Saturn to observe the distant planet according...more
The wide-angle camera on NASA's Cassini spacecraft has captured Saturn's rings and planet Earth and its moon in the same frame in this rare image taken on July 19, 2013 courtesy of NASA. A robotic space probe nearly 900 million miles from Earth...more
The Cassini spacecraft took this mosaic of the planet Saturn and its rings backlit against the Sun on October 17, 2012 using infrared, red and violet spectral filters that were combined to create an enhanced-color view, in this handout image courtesy...more
This image of Saturn's northern hemisphere was taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on Sept. 13, 2017. It is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth. The view was taken in visible red light using the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera at a...more
Titan, Saturn's largest moon appears before the planet as it undergoes seasonal changes in this natural color view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft in this handout released by NASA August 29, 2012. The moon measures 3,200 miles across and is larger...more
The surface of Saturn's geyser moon Enceladus is seen in this image released on May 31, 2012 by NASA's Cassini mission. Cassini imaging scientists used views like this to help them identify the source locations for individual jets spurting ice...more
NASA handout image shows Saturn's atmosphere and its rings in a false color composite made from 12 images, captured on January 12, 2011. The mosaic shows the tail of Saturn's huge northern storm. The images were taken with the Cassini spacecraft...more
This false-color composite image, released by NASA September 23, 2010, is constructed from data obtained by NASA's Cassini spacecraft, shows the glow of auroras streaking out about 600 miles from the cloud tops of Saturn's south polar region, It is...more
A handout photograph shows the first flash of sunlight reflected off a lake on Saturn's moon Titan taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft on July 8, 2009. The glint off a mirror-like surface is known as a specular reflection. It confirmed the presence of...more
A bizarre six-sided feature encircling the north pole of Saturn is pictured by the visual and infrared mapping spectrometer on NASA's Cassini spacecraft, in this image released by NASA March 27, 2007. This image is one of the first clear images ever...more
This composite image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft released by NASA March 13, 2007, shows evidence of seas, likely filled with liquid methane or ethane, in the high northern latitudes of Saturn's moon Titan. One such feature is larger than any of...more
Next Slideshows
11-year-old cuts White House lawn
11-year-old Frank Giaccio wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn and was invited to work for a day.
Shinzo Abe visits India
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a two-day official visit to India.
Battle for Marawi
Images from over three months of fighting in the southern Philippines city besieged by Islamic State-linked militants.
Oil spill off Greek island
Oil that leaked from a sinking oil tanker on Sunday washes up on the beach of Greece's Salamina island.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.