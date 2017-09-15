Cassini's close-up of Saturn

An ultraviolet image released by NASA and the University of Colorado July 7, 2004 from the Cassini spacecraft in orbit around Saturn shows, from the inside out, the 'Cassini division' in faint red at (L) is followed by the A ring in its entirety. The...more

An ultraviolet image released by NASA and the University of Colorado July 7, 2004 from the Cassini spacecraft in orbit around Saturn shows, from the inside out, the 'Cassini division' in faint red at (L) is followed by the A ring in its entirety. The A ring begins with a 'dirty' interior of red followed by a general pattern of more turquoise as it spreads away from the planet, indicating a denser material made up of ice. The red band roughly three-fourths of the way outward in the A ring is known as the Encke gap.The image was made by a $12.5 million Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrograph,or UVIS, that was built in Boulder, Colorado. University of Colorado, LASP/NASA/Handout via REUTERS

Close