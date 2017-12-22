Catalan separatists win vote
People react to results in Catalonia's regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) in Barcelona, Spain December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Carles Puigdemont, the dismissed President of Catalonia, arrives to speak after watching the results of Catalonia's regional election in Brussels, Belgium, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Catalan Ciudadanos leader Ines Arrimadas (C) smiles next to Ciudadanos national leader Albert Rivera at a Ciudadanos rally after results were announced in Catalonia's regional elections in Barcelona, Spain, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A defaced and a mock Ciudadanos election sticker are seen on a bench graffitied with yellow ribbons, symbolizing the demand for the release of jailed Catalonian politicians, in Barcelona, Spain, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A man wearing a "barretina", the traditional Catalan hat, kisses his ballot while voting in Catalonia's regional elections at a polling station in Barcelona, Spain December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy attends a meeting the executive committee of his Popular Party with Secretary General Maria Dolores de Cospedal, in Madrid, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A screen reading "Independence parties outright majority" is seen at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) as results came in following Catalonia's regional elections in Barcelona, Spain December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Carles Puigdemont, the dismissed President of Catalonia, reacts while viewing the results in Catalonia's regional election in Brussels, Belgium, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People react to results in Catalonia's regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) in Barcelona, Spain December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People react to results in Catalonia's regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) in Barcelona, Spain December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Ballots are counted after polls closed in Catalonia's regional elections at a polling station in Barcelona, Spain December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Barcelona's soccer player Gerard Pique enters a polling booth before casting his vote in Catalonia's regional elections at a polling station in Sant Just Desvern, near Barcelona, Spain, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People queue to vote in Catalonia's regional elections inside a polling station in Barcelona, Spain December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Eighteen-year-old Laura Sancho, voting for the first time in her life, casts Catalonia's former President Carles Puigdemont's proxy vote at a polling station in Sant Cugat del Valles, Spain December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Shadows of people queuing to vote are cast on a wall during voting in Catalonia's regional elections outside a polling station in Barcelona, Spain December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A voter casts her ballot in Catalonia's regional elections at a polling station in Vic, Spain December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish and Catalan flags are seen hanging from balconies on the day of Catalonia's regional elections in central Madrid, Spain, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Yellow ribbons, used as symbols of the demand for the release of jailed Catalan politicians, are tied to the railings of a bridge in Girona, Spain, December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina
