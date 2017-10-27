Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 28, 2017 | 5:25am IST

Catalonia declares independence

Catalan separatist flags are held up as fireworks go off in Sant Jaume Square in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters during celebrations after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Catalan separatist flags are held up as fireworks go off in Sant Jaume Square in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters during celebrations after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence from Spain in Barcelona....more

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Catalan separatist flags are held up as fireworks go off in Sant Jaume Square in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters during celebrations after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 20
Fireworks are set off in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters during celebrations. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Fireworks are set off in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters during celebrations. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Fireworks are set off in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters during celebrations. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
2 / 20
People celebrate with cava (sparkling wine) in the Basque town of Durango. REUTERS/Vincent West

People celebrate with cava (sparkling wine) in the Basque town of Durango. REUTERS/Vincent West

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
People celebrate with cava (sparkling wine) in the Basque town of Durango. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
3 / 20
People wave Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags) during celebrations in Sant Jaume square in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

People wave Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags) during celebrations in Sant Jaume square in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People wave Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags) during celebrations in Sant Jaume square in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
4 / 20
People react at Sant Jaume Square in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People react at Sant Jaume Square in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People react at Sant Jaume Square in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 20
Pro-unity demonstrators wave Spanish and Catalan flags during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Pro-unity demonstrators wave Spanish and Catalan flags during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Pro-unity demonstrators wave Spanish and Catalan flags during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
6 / 20
A pro-unity demonstrator is stopped by Catalan Regional Police officer during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A pro-unity demonstrator is stopped by Catalan Regional Police officer during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
A pro-unity demonstrator is stopped by Catalan Regional Police officer during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
7 / 20
A man displays a scarf featuring an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) design, as he reacts at Sant Jaume Square in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man displays a scarf featuring an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) design, as he reacts at Sant Jaume Square in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A man displays a scarf featuring an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) design, as he reacts at Sant Jaume Square in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 20
People celebrate in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People celebrate in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People celebrate in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
9 / 20
A ferry boat rented by the Spanish government to accommodate Spanish police reinforcements to Catalonia is seen in the Port of Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A ferry boat rented by the Spanish government to accommodate Spanish police reinforcements to Catalonia is seen in the Port of Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A ferry boat rented by the Spanish government to accommodate Spanish police reinforcements to Catalonia is seen in the Port of Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
10 / 20
Firemen shout slogans under an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a march in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Firemen shout slogans under an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a march in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Firemen shout slogans under an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a march in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 20
People react as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People react as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People react as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 20
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
13 / 20
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 20
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
15 / 20
People gather as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People gather as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People gather as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
16 / 20
A woman reacts while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A woman reacts while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A woman reacts while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
17 / 20
People display Catalan separatist flags during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People display Catalan separatist flags during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People display Catalan separatist flags during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
18 / 20
People react while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People react while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People react while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
19 / 20
People rest during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People rest during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
People rest during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
When Hurricane Sandy struck

When Hurricane Sandy struck

Next Slideshows

When Hurricane Sandy struck

When Hurricane Sandy struck

Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.

27 Oct 2017
Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.

27 Oct 2017
Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

27 Oct 2017
In the ruins of Marawi

In the ruins of Marawi

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a...

27 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.

When Hurricane Sandy struck

When Hurricane Sandy struck

Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.

Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

In the ruins of Marawi

In the ruins of Marawi

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

India this week

India this week

A showcase of pictures from around the country this week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast