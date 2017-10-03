Catalonia protests after violent secession vote
People shout during a protest outside National Police main police station in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish National Police officers stand outside their hotel as they face locals protesting their presence in Pineda de Mar, north of Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Firemen stand as they take part in a protest two days after the banned independence referendum near Parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People place flowers on the gate of the Ramon Llull high school where Spanish police clashed with voters during the banned referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People hold ballots boxes while taking part in a demonstration two days after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A car tries to get past lorries on the AP-7 motorway, which was blocked during a partial regional strike called by pro-independence parties and unions near La Roca del Valles outside Barcelona. REUTERS/Vincent West
People block C-32 road during a partial regional strike called by pro-independence parties and unions in Sant Pol de Mar. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Students, wrapped with Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags), walk through a street as they arrive to attend a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Catalan regional police officers walk through a street covered with ballots for the banned independence referendum thrown by people outside People's Party (PP) regional headquarters during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firefighters hold up their hands during a demonstration called to protest against police actions in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People shout during a protest outside the Spanish National Police main police station in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A demonstrator raises her arms next to a Catalan regional police officer outside Civil Guards barracks during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Vincent West
A worker closes an entrance gate to Catalunya Square subway station during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man shouts slogans as people arrive at Plaza Catalunya station during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An old man sits outside an almost closed La Boqueria market during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Picketers block Gran Via street during a partial regional strike in Barcelona. REUTERS/Vincent West
A Spanish National Police officer helps an elderly woman during a protest against Spanish National Police outside his headquarters in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
National Police officers shout and celebrate as companions arrive at their hotel while people protest outside in Pineda de Mar town, north of Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People raise their hands during a protest the day after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont (R) and other regional government members stand with people in Plaza Sant Jaume as they join a protest called by pro-independence groups for citizens to gather at noon in front of city halls throughout Catalonia,...more
People sit during a protest as Catalan regional police officers stand guard outside National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman runs through pigeons as she holds up an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a protest a day after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A man shouts slogans against Spanish National Police during a gathering outside National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags) and pro-referendum banners are seen on a building in central Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A woman shouts slogans against Spanish National Police during a gathering outside National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
People raise hands during a protest as Catalan regional police officers stand guard outside National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A student stands next to a huge Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) inside the University of Barcelona's historic building the day after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A woman cries during a gathering against Spanish National Police outside a National Police station, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
