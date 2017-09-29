Catalonia pushes ahead with 'illegal' independence vote

A student offers ballots to citizens as she protests in favour of the referendum outside the University of Barcelona. Separatists have called on people to turn out early at polling stations in a mass statement of "peaceful resistance," even if they...more

A student offers ballots to citizens as she protests in favour of the referendum outside the University of Barcelona. Separatists have called on people to turn out early at polling stations in a mass statement of "peaceful resistance," even if they are prevented from voting. "I don't believe there will be anyone who will use violence or who will want to provoke violence that will tarnish the irreproachable image of the Catalan independence movement as pacifist," Puigdemont said. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

