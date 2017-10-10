Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 11, 2017 | 4:15am IST

Catalonia's bid for independence

People wait to watch the delayed session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
1 / 16
People attend a pro-independence rally near the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
2 / 16
Officers of the Spanish National Police stand outside the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
3 / 16
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont looks back as he enters the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
4 / 16
A declaration of independence is seen after it was signed by members of the Catalan regional government at the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
5 / 16
People react towards a giant screen showing events inside the Catalan regional parliament during a pro-independence rally outside the parliament in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
6 / 16
A woman reacts as she watches a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
7 / 16
People attend a pro-independence rally near the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
8 / 16
People react as they watch a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
9 / 16
A woman wearing a separatist Catalan flag films officers of the Spanish National Police outside the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
10 / 16
A group of tractors bearing separatist Catalan flags arrive at a rally in support of independence in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
11 / 16
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont arrives at the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
12 / 16
People react as they watch a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
13 / 16
People hold up posters as they take part in a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 10, 2017
14 / 16
Women wear masks during a pro-union demonstration organized by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain, October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
15 / 16
A woman rides a bicycle past a line of posters that read "Vote to be free" in the Catalan language, in Barcelona, Spain, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
16 / 16
