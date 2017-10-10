Catalonia's bid for independence
People wait to watch the delayed session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People attend a pro-independence rally near the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Officers of the Spanish National Police stand outside the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont looks back as he enters the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A declaration of independence is seen after it was signed by members of the Catalan regional government at the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People react towards a giant screen showing events inside the Catalan regional parliament during a pro-independence rally outside the parliament in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman reacts as she watches a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People attend a pro-independence rally near the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People react as they watch a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman wearing a separatist Catalan flag films officers of the Spanish National Police outside the High Court of Justice of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A group of tractors bearing separatist Catalan flags arrive at a rally in support of independence in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont arrives at the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea
People react as they watch a session of the Catalan regional parliament on a giant screen at a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People hold up posters as they take part in a pro-independence rally in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Women wear masks during a pro-union demonstration organized by the Catalan Civil Society organisation in Barcelona, Spain, October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
A woman rides a bicycle past a line of posters that read "Vote to be free" in the Catalan language, in Barcelona, Spain, October 9, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Next Slideshows
Nobel Prize winners
The winners of the prestigious Nobel Prizes.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Hurricane Nate hits Gulf Coast
Hurricane Nate, the fourth major storm to strike the United States in less than two months, makes landfall in Mississippi.
Car collides with pedestrians in London
Eleven people were injured when a car collided with pedestrians near the Natural History Museum, one of the capital's busiest tourist area.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.