Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 27, 2017 | 1:10pm IST

Celebrating Chhath Puja

Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 17
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god on the banks of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god on the banks of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god on the banks of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
2 / 17
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
3 / 17
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
4 / 17
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in Chandigarh, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in Chandigarh, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in Chandigarh, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
5 / 17
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Agartala, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Agartala, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Agartala, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
6 / 17
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
7 / 17
A woman sits next to offerings used for worshipping to the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja, on the banks of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman sits next to offerings used for worshipping to the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja, on the banks of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
A woman sits next to offerings used for worshipping to the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja, on the banks of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 17
Hindu devotees gather on the banks of the Sabarmati river to worship the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees gather on the banks of the Sabarmati river to worship the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Hindu devotees gather on the banks of the Sabarmati river to worship the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 17
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in Chandigarh, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in Chandigarh, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in Chandigarh, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
10 / 17
The reflection of a woman is seen in the waters of the Sabarmati River as she worships the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

The reflection of a woman is seen in the waters of the Sabarmati River as she worships the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
The reflection of a woman is seen in the waters of the Sabarmati River as she worships the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
11 / 17
A Hindu devotee lies on a road as she worships the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu devotee lies on a road as she worships the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
A Hindu devotee lies on a road as she worships the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
12 / 17
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Ganges River during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Ganges River during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Ganges River during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 17
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
14 / 17
A woman prays next to offerings used for worshipping to the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja, on the banks of the Ganges River in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman prays next to offerings used for worshipping to the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja, on the banks of the Ganges River in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
A woman prays next to offerings used for worshipping to the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja, on the banks of the Ganges River in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
15 / 17
A Hindu woman steps over children in a ritual seeking blessings for the children from the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu woman steps over children in a ritual seeking blessings for the children from the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
A Hindu woman steps over children in a ritual seeking blessings for the children from the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
16 / 17
A Hindu devotee prostrates himself on a beach next to the Arabian Sea as he worships the Sun god during Chhath Puja in Mumbai, India, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Hindu devotee prostrates himself on a beach next to the Arabian Sea as he worships the Sun god during Chhath Puja in Mumbai, India, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
A Hindu devotee prostrates himself on a beach next to the Arabian Sea as he worships the Sun god during Chhath Puja in Mumbai, India, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Funeral for a king

Funeral for a king

Next Slideshows

Funeral for a king

Funeral for a king

Thailand marks the start of a lavish, five-day funeral for King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

26 Oct 2017
Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

25 Oct 2017
Parade of the skeletons

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

24 Oct 2017
Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.

24 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.

When Hurricane Sandy struck

When Hurricane Sandy struck

Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia's parliament declares independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government.

Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

In the ruins of Marawi

In the ruins of Marawi

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast