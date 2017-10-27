Celebrating Chhath Puja
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees gather to worship the Sun god on the banks of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of a pond during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in Chandigarh, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the religious festival of Chhat Puja in Agartala, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Sabarmati river during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman sits next to offerings used for worshipping to the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja, on the banks of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees gather on the banks of the Sabarmati river to worship the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in Chandigarh, India, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
The reflection of a woman is seen in the waters of the Sabarmati River as she worships the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Ahmedabad, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu devotee lies on a road as she worships the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in the waters of the Ganges River during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman prays next to offerings used for worshipping to the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja, on the banks of the Ganges River in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu woman steps over children in a ritual seeking blessings for the children from the Sun god during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata, India October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee prostrates himself on a beach next to the Arabian Sea as he worships the Sun god during Chhath Puja in Mumbai, India, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
