Sat Sep 30, 2017

Celebrating Durga Puja

A devotee offers sweets to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga while offering prayers on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A devotee offers sweets to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga while offering prayers on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A devotee offers sweets to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga while offering prayers on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman reacts as "Sindur", or vermillion powder, is applied to her face after worshipping an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman reacts as "Sindur", or vermillion powder, is applied to her face after worshipping an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A woman reacts as "Sindur", or vermillion powder, is applied to her face after worshipping an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Municipal workers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Brahmaputra on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Municipal workers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Brahmaputra on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Municipal workers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Brahmaputra on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Municipal workers immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of the river Brahmaputra on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Municipal workers immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of the river Brahmaputra on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Municipal workers immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of the river Brahmaputra on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Bay of Bengal on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chennai, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Bay of Bengal on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chennai, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Bay of Bengal on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chennai, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A woman worships a girl dressed as a Kumari as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival at a temple in Ajmer, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A woman worships a girl dressed as a Kumari as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival at a temple in Ajmer, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
A woman worships a girl dressed as a Kumari as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival at a temple in Ajmer, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
People visit a temporary platform called pandal during the Hindu religious festival Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People visit a temporary platform called pandal during the Hindu religious festival Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
People visit a temporary platform called pandal during the Hindu religious festival Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a Hindu priest as a part of the Durga Puja rituals at a temporary platform called pandal during the Hindu religious festival Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a Hindu priest as a part of the Durga Puja rituals at a temporary platform called pandal during the Hindu religious festival Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a Hindu priest as a part of the Durga Puja rituals at a temporary platform called pandal during the Hindu religious festival Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, who is worshipped as part of the Durga Puja rituals, is carried by her father to a temporary platform called pandal, during the Hindu religious festival Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, who is worshipped as part of the Durga Puja rituals, is carried by her father to a temporary platform called pandal, during the Hindu religious festival Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, who is worshipped as part of the Durga Puja rituals, is carried by her father to a temporary platform called pandal, during the Hindu religious festival Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps and torches to perform prayers called "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps and torches to perform prayers called "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps and torches to perform prayers called "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees cover a banana tree trunk with a cloth before offering prayers during a ritual as part of the Durga Puja festival on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindu devotees cover a banana tree trunk with a cloth before offering prayers during a ritual as part of the Durga Puja festival on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Hindu devotees cover a banana tree trunk with a cloth before offering prayers during a ritual as part of the Durga Puja festival on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee ululates as she holds a banana tree trunk after taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during a ritual as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu devotee ululates as she holds a banana tree trunk after taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during a ritual as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
A Hindu devotee ululates as she holds a banana tree trunk after taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during a ritual as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu priest performs prayers in front an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga (not pictured) inside a home, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu priest performs prayers in front an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga (not pictured) inside a home, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A Hindu priest performs prayers in front an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga (not pictured) inside a home, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Vendors sell garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Vendors sell garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Vendors sell garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Women offer prayers in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga, inside a home, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Women offer prayers in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga, inside a home, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Women offer prayers in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga, inside a home, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People visit a pandal, or temporary platform, with an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People visit a pandal, or temporary platform, with an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
People visit a pandal, or temporary platform, with an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An electrician (top) examines decorative lights at a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An electrician (top) examines decorative lights at a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
An electrician (top) examines decorative lights at a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan prepares an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An artisan prepares an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
An artisan prepares an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A 100-foot bamboo idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, which is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Records for the tallest bamboo sculpture ever made, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, is seen in Guwahati, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A 100-foot bamboo idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, which is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Records for the tallest bamboo sculpture ever made, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, is seen in Guwahati, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
A 100-foot bamboo idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, which is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Records for the tallest bamboo sculpture ever made, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, is seen in Guwahati, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People take pictures with their mobile phones at a temporary platform called pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People take pictures with their mobile phones at a temporary platform called pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
People take pictures with their mobile phones at a temporary platform called pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Artisans install a 100-foot bamboo idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, which is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Records for the tallest bamboo sculpture ever made, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Artisans install a 100-foot bamboo idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, which is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Records for the tallest bamboo sculpture ever made, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Artisans install a 100-foot bamboo idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, which is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Records for the tallest bamboo sculpture ever made, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An artisan adorns a gold saree, a traditional Indian women cloth, on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga, at a temporary platform called pandal, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An artisan adorns a gold saree, a traditional Indian women cloth, on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga, at a temporary platform called pandal, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
An artisan adorns a gold saree, a traditional Indian women cloth, on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga, at a temporary platform called pandal, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A Hindu devotee takes blessings of a girl dressed as Kumari, who is worshipped during the Durga Puja festival, at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, India September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A Hindu devotee takes blessings of a girl dressed as Kumari, who is worshipped during the Durga Puja festival, at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, India September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A Hindu devotee takes blessings of a girl dressed as Kumari, who is worshipped during the Durga Puja festival, at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, India September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
An artisan decorates an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan decorates an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
An artisan decorates an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan paints a sculpture installed at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An artisan paints a sculpture installed at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
An artisan paints a sculpture installed at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is transported to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is transported to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is transported to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers load an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga onto a boat to transport it through the waters of river Ganges to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers load an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga onto a boat to transport it through the waters of river Ganges to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Labourers load an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga onto a boat to transport it through the waters of river Ganges to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, to load it onto a boat, for transport through the Ganges River, to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, to load it onto a boat, for transport through the Ganges River, to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Labourers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, to load it onto a boat, for transport through the Ganges River, to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers prepare to load an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga onto a truck to transport it to a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Labourers prepare to load an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga onto a truck to transport it to a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Labourers prepare to load an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga onto a truck to transport it to a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Artisans carry a glass fiber model of a woman which, according to the artisans, will be used to decorate a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Artisans carry a glass fiber model of a woman which, according to the artisans, will be used to decorate a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Artisans carry a glass fiber model of a woman which, according to the artisans, will be used to decorate a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Artisans work on a pandal, or a temporary platform, being built for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Artisans work on a pandal, or a temporary platform, being built for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Artisans work on a pandal, or a temporary platform, being built for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An electrician hangs decorative lights on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

An electrician hangs decorative lights on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
An electrician hangs decorative lights on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
