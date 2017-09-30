Celebrating Durga Puja
A devotee offers sweets to an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga while offering prayers on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman reacts as "Sindur", or vermillion powder, is applied to her face after worshipping an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chandigarh, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Municipal workers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga for immersion in the waters of the river Brahmaputra on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Municipal workers immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga in the waters of the river Brahmaputra on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Bay of Bengal on the last day of the Durga Puja festival in Chennai, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
A woman worships a girl dressed as a Kumari as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival at a temple in Ajmer, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
People visit a temporary platform called pandal during the Hindu religious festival Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a Hindu priest as a part of the Durga Puja rituals at a temporary platform called pandal during the Hindu religious festival Durga Puja in Kolkata, September...more
Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, who is worshipped as part of the Durga Puja rituals, is carried by her father to a temporary platform called pandal, during the Hindu religious festival Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 28,...more
Hindu devotees hold earthen lamps and torches to perform prayers called "Aarti" during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, September 28, 2017....more
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, India, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival, in which devotees worship Hindu goddess Durga, at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees cover a banana tree trunk with a cloth before offering prayers during a ritual as part of the Durga Puja festival on the banks of the Ganges river in Kolkata, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee ululates as she holds a banana tree trunk after taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges river during a ritual as part of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu priest performs prayers in front an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga (not pictured) inside a home, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Vendors sell garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Women offer prayers in front of an idol of Hindu goddess Durga, inside a home, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People visit a pandal, or temporary platform, with an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An electrician (top) examines decorative lights at a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan prepares an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Ahmedabad, India, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A 100-foot bamboo idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, which is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Records for the tallest bamboo sculpture ever made, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, is seen in Guwahati, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar...more
People take pictures with their mobile phones at a temporary platform called pandal ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Artisans install a 100-foot bamboo idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, which is aimed at breaking the Guinness World Records for the tallest bamboo sculpture ever made, ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Guwahati, India September 23, 2017....more
An artisan adorns a gold saree, a traditional Indian women cloth, on an idol of Hindu goddess Durga, at a temporary platform called pandal, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES...more
A Hindu devotee takes blessings of a girl dressed as Kumari, who is worshipped during the Durga Puja festival, at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, India September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
An artisan decorates an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An artisan paints a sculpture installed at a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An artisan applies finishing touches on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, before it is transported to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers load an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga onto a boat to transport it through the waters of river Ganges to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Labourers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga, to load it onto a boat, for transport through the Ganges River, to a pandal, or a temporary platform, ahead of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Labourers prepare to load an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga onto a truck to transport it to a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Artisans carry a glass fiber model of a woman which, according to the artisans, will be used to decorate a pandal, a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri...more
Artisans work on a pandal, or a temporary platform, being built for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
An electrician hangs decorative lights on an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, India, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Beer truck looted
Locals loot beer from a South African Breweries truck that lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg.
India this week
Our best pictures from India this week.
Best of Invictus Games
Highlights from the Invictus Games in Toronto, where more than 550 injured and wounded servicemen and women from 17 allied nations take part in 12 adaptive...
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Images from the life of the iconic Playboy founder, who has died at home at the age of 91.
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.