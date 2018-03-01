Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 1, 2018

Celebrating Holi

A college student smears a friend with coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Agartala, India March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
A Hindu devotee, smeared in coloured powder, takes a rest on a road during a procession for Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Hindu devotees, smeared in coloured powder, dance as they take part in a procession for Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in coloured powder, poses during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with his face smeared in coloured powder, reacts as his fellow student throws coloured powder on his face during Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in coloured powder, take a selfie during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Men shield themselves from women playfully beating them with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Students of Rabindra Bharati University perform during Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Girls run for cover as boys spray colored water on them during religious religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A couple run for cover as boys spray colored water on them during religious religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as fellow students throw coloured powder in her face during the Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Widows daubed in colours take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Widows daubed in colours take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Teachers with their faces smeared with coloured powder take a selfie during

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
School students throw coloured powder on each other during Holi celebrations, inside a school in Ahmedabad, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
Women offer prayers inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
School students play with coloured powder during Holi celebrations, inside a school in Ahmedabad, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
College students shout slogans against what they say is hooliganism by men in the name of the Hindu festival Holi, in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
A man smeared in coloured powder poses during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
A man smeared in coloured powder watches a procession for Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
A girl smeared in coloured powder looks on during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
A visually impaired student smeared with coloured powder plays holi at a school in Mumbai, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Thursday, March 01, 2018
Holi, a festival of colours, is celebrated across India.

01 Mar 2018
