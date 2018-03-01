Celebrating Holi
A college student smears a friend with coloured powder during Holi celebrations in Agartala, India March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Hindu devotee, smeared in coloured powder, takes a rest on a road during a procession for Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees, smeared in coloured powder, dance as they take part in a procession for Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in coloured powder, poses during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with his face smeared in coloured powder, reacts as his fellow student throws coloured powder on his face during Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018....more
Students of Rabindra Bharati University, with their faces smeared in coloured powder, take a selfie during celebrations for Holi inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Men shield themselves from women playfully beating them with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Students of Rabindra Bharati University perform during Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Girls run for cover as boys spray colored water on them during religious religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A couple run for cover as boys spray colored water on them during religious religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu devotees take part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India February 25, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as fellow students throw coloured powder in her face during the Holi celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours dance as they take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Widows daubed in colours take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A widow daubed in colours takes part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, India, February 27, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Teachers with their faces smeared with coloured powder take a selfie during Holi celebrations, inside a school in Ahmedabad, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
School students throw coloured powder on each other during Holi celebrations, inside a school in Ahmedabad, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women offer prayers inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
School students play with coloured powder during Holi celebrations, inside a school in Ahmedabad, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
College students shout slogans against what they say is hooliganism by men in the name of the Hindu festival Holi, in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man smeared in coloured powder poses during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A man smeared in coloured powder watches a procession for Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl smeared in coloured powder looks on during Holi celebrations in Kolkata, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A visually impaired student smeared with coloured powder plays holi at a school in Mumbai, India, March 1, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
