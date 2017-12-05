Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 5, 2017 | 6:21pm IST

Celebrity breakups of 2017

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Tyga and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tyga and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, September 10, 2016
Tyga and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Carmelo and LaLa Anthony. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Carmelo and LaLa Anthony. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Carmelo and LaLa Anthony. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fergie and Josh Duhamel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fergie and Josh Duhamel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2011
Fergie and Josh Duhamel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Reuters / Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Heidi Klum and Vito Schnabel. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Alex Rodriguez and Anne Wojcicki. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jane Fonda and Richard Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jane Fonda and Richard Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, October 15, 2011
Jane Fonda and Richard Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 02, 2017
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2008
Hayden Christensen and Rachel Bilson. REUTERS/Marko Georgiev
Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Saturday, May 04, 2013
Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
