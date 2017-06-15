Champions Trophy: India vs Bangladesh
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India fans during the national anthem Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India fans photograph the players before going on to the field Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh�s Mashrafe Mortaza (R) during the national anthems Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Bangladesh�s Sabbir Rahman Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 General view during the match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh�s Tamim Iqbal is bowled by India's Hardik Pandya but is given not out due to it being a no ball Action Images via Reuters / Andrew...more
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh�s Mushfiqur Rahim in action Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Virat Kohli before going onto the field Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in action Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh�s Sabbir Rahman in action Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India fans hold up a banner Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh�s Tamim Iqbal in action Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Shikhar Dhawan celebrates with Rohit Sharma as MS Dhoni celebrates with Virat Kohli at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters /...more
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Virat Kohli celebrates victory Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh players look dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Virat Kohli celebrates victory with Rohit Sharma Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India's Rohit Sharma in action Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India fans celebrate Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kholi (right) celebrate winning the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a century with India�s Virat Kohli Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a century Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring a century and shakes the hands of Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers...more
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India's Virat Kholi in action Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza (left) celebrates the wicket of India's Shikhar Dhawan Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India fans Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh�s Mosaddek Hossain is caught and bowled by India�s Jasprit Bumrah Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Virat Kohli celebrates taking a catch to dismiss Bangladesh�s Mushfiqur Rahim Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India's Ravi Jadeja celebrates taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh�s Shakib Al Hasan is caught by India�s MS Dhoni (R) Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Kedar Jadhav celebrates taking the wicket of Bangladesh�s Tamim Iqbal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India�s Kedar Jadhav in action with Bangladesh�s Tamim Iqbal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 Bangladesh fans Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
