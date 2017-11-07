Edition:
China Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A model presents a creation by Hu Sheguang at China Fashion Week in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Hu Sheguang. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Amelie Wang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Amelie Wang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Amelie Wang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Amelie Wang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Amelie Wang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Amelie Wang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Amelie Wang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Amelie Wang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Amelie Wang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Amelie Wang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Amelie Wang. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Amelie Wang. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Uighur designer Dilara Zakir. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Uighur designer Dilara Zakir. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Uighur designer Dilara Zakir. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Uighur designer Dilara Zakir. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Uighur designer Dilara Zakir. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Uighur designer Dilara Zakir. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Uighur designer Dilara Zakir. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Uighur designer Dilara Zakir. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Uighur designer Dilara Zakir. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Uighur designer Dilara Zakir. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Uighur designer Dilara Zakir. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Monday, October 30, 2017
Uighur designer Dilara Zakir. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Girls prepare for their live broadcasts ahead of the NE TIGER show. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Girls prepare for their live broadcasts ahead of the NE TIGER show. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
Girls prepare for their live broadcasts ahead of the NE TIGER show. REUTERS/Jason Lee
NE TIGER show. REUTERS/Jason Lee

NE TIGER show. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
NE TIGER show. REUTERS/Jason Lee
NE TIGER. REUTERS/Jason Lee

NE TIGER. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
NE TIGER. REUTERS/Jason Lee
NE TIGER. REUTERS/Jason Lee

NE TIGER. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
NE TIGER. REUTERS/Jason Lee
NE TIGER. REUTERS/Jason Lee

NE TIGER. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
NE TIGER. REUTERS/Jason Lee
