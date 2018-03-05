China's Congress meets
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the security personnel keeps watch at the end of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Delegates follow the speech by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (unseen) during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Attendants serve tea before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Members of the security personnel sit guard after the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ushers pose for pictures at the Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials clap their hands as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang bows before delivering his speech during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing....more
Delegates arrive for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A journalist reports on a ladder outside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Delegates leave after the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Lei Jun, founder and chief executive officer of smartphone maker Xiaomi, speaks to the media as he arrives for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the security personnel keeps watch at the end of the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A member of the security personnel sits at his position before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Military delegates arrive for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Detail of a delegate in traditional costume who arrives for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Security personnel are deployed around the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and other senior officials sing national anthem during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang bows after delivering his speech during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Ushers stand at the Tiananmen Square during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Military delegates arrive for the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of the security personnel sits at his position during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ushers walk outside the Great Hall of the People during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A military delegate is seen during the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wipes his face during his speech at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
