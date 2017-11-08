Cleaning up the Niger Delta
Workers remove dead mangroves during the cleanup at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Nearly a decade after two catastrophic oil spills in the Niger Delta, a comprehensive cleanup has finally been launched in the southern Nigerian region....more
A crab walks on the clean shoreline of Bodo creeks in Rivers State, Nigeria. Oil companies and activists hope it will be a blueprint for wider rehabilitation but other badly polluted communities are unhappy not to be included. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Workers fill a plastic container with recovered crude oil, after the flushing of the contaminated shoreline at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. The workers from Bodo in Rivers State are beginning a three-year project that claims to...more
A worker sits on dead mangrove trunks at the Bodo clean-up site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Four hundred workers will clear dead foliage and spilled oil before planting new mangroves. The site where they are working is small but organizers hope the...more
A man stands in a boat loaded with pump engines at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Unlike clean-up operations run routinely by oil giant Royal Dutch Shell, this one is backed by local communities and teams of scientists who will take...more
Plastic containers used in the crude oil cleanup, are seen at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. Unlike clean-up operations run routinely by oil giant Royal Dutch Shell, this one is backed by local communities and teams of scientists who will...more
A man scopes recovered crude oil retained behind the boom at the Bodo cleanup Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A worker flushes the crude oil polluted shoreline at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man walks on a cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Workers put a pump engine on a boat at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man stands next to a cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A man stands next to a stream of water in the cleaned up section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Workers board a boat at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Men work at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A signboard announces the cleanup by Shell-SPDC in Bodo Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Canoes are seen on the bank of a creek at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A clean shoreline with stumps of mangrove trees seen in Bodo Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Workers flush the contaminated crude oil polluted creek shoreline at the Bodo cleanup site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A high-pressure hose pushed into the soil flushes out mixed crude oil and water at the Bodo cleanup in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Men stand on refilled sand within the cleanedup section of the Bodo creek in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
