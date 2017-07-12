Close-up of Jupiter
The Great Red Spot on Jupiter is shown in this NASA Juno spacecraft photo released on July 12, 2017. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS
NASA's Juno spacecraft in orbit above Jupiter's Great Red Spot is seen in this undated handout illustration obtained by Reuters July 11, 2017. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS
NASA's enhanced-color image of a mysterious dark spot on Jupiter shows a Jovian "galaxy" of swirling storms in this image captured by NASA's Juno spacecraft on February 2, 2017. Roman Tkachenko/Courtesy NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Handout via REUTERS
Jupiter's south pole is seen in an image from NASA's Juno spacecraft taken August 27, 2016. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Handout via Reuters
Jupiter's Great Red Spot is pictured in this handout photograph taken by NASA's Voyager 1 in 1979. The Great Red Spot is a massive anticyclone -- a storm three and a half times the size of Earth -- located in Jupiter's southern hemisphere. This image...more
Auroras created by high-energy particles are seen on a pole of the planet Jupiter in a NASA composite of two separate images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope. Courtesy NASA/ESA/Handout via REUTERS
Jupiter's north pole is seen in an image from NASA's Juno spacecraft taken August 27, 2016. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Handout via Reuters
NASA's Juno spacecraft obtained this color view at a distance of 6.8 million miles from Jupiter, on June 21, 2016. The scene was captured by the mission's imaging camera, called JunoCam, which is designed to acquire high resolution views of features...more
The planet Jupiter is shown with one of its moons, Ganymede (bottom), in this NASA handout taken April 9, 2007. REUTERS/NASA/ESA and E. Karkoschka/Handout via Reuters
Three of Jupiter's largest moons are seen moving across the banded face of Jupiter in these images from NASA's Hubble Space Telescope taken January 24, 2015. Jupiter's four largest moons can commonly be seen transiting the face of the giant planet...more
Particle debris in Jupiter's atmosphere is seen after an object hurtled into the atmosphere on July 19, 2009, in these infrared images obtained from NASA's Infrared Telescope Facility in Mauna Kea, Hawaii, and released by NASA January 26, 2011. The...more
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope took this photo, released on March 1, 2007, of Jupiter with Hubble's Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 on February 17, 2007, using the planetary camera detector. Jupiter's trademark belts and zones of high- and low-pressure...more
