Thu Nov 9, 2017

CMA Awards red carpet

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Pink and her daughter Willow. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Lea Michele. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Maren Morris. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Reba McEntire. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Singer Cam. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Madeline Merlo. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Keith Urban. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Singer Shane McAnally. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
JoAnna Garcia Swisher. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Lauren Alaina. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Scotty McCreery. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Musical group Home Free. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Music duo High Valley. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Musical band Old Dominion. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Chris and Morgane Stapleton. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Jay DeMarcus and Allison Alderson. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Musical group Midland. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Jesse James Decker. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Rascal Flatts. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Singer Brett Eldredge. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Singer Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Singer Lindsay Ell. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Singer Garth Brooks. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Singer Carly Pearce. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Musical band Lanco. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Pam Tillis. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Singer Meghan Linsey. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
Chris Lucas and Preston Brust of LOCASH. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary

Reuters / Thursday, November 09, 2017
