CMA Awards red carpet
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Pink and her daughter Willow. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Kelsea Ballerini. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Lea Michele. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Maren Morris. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Reba McEntire. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Cam. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Madeline Merlo. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Michelle Monaghan. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Keith Urban. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Karlie Kloss. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Shane McAnally. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
JoAnna Garcia Swisher. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Lauren Alaina. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Scotty McCreery. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Brittany Snow. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musical group Home Free. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Music duo High Valley. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dugal. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musical band Old Dominion. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Chris and Morgane Stapleton. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Jay DeMarcus and Allison Alderson. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Musical group Midland. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Jesse James Decker. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Rascal Flatts. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Singer Brett Eldredge. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Lindsay Ell. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Garth Brooks. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Dierks Bentley and Cassidy Black. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Luke Bryan and Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Carly Pearce. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Musical band Lanco. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye of Maddie & Tae. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Danielle Bradbery. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Pam Tillis. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Meghan Linsey. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
Brothers Osborne. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Chris Lucas and Preston Brust of LOCASH. REUTERS/Harrison Mcclary
