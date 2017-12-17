Cold wave in India
A woman covers herself with a shawl as she sits at a railway platform on a cold morning in New Delhi, India, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A boy and a woman are wrapped in a shawl as they sit at a bus terminal on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
People warm themselves around a fire along a roadside on a cold winter morning in Mumbai, India, December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People perform their daily chores while looking into the camera on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man wraps himself in a blanket to keep himself warm as he sits outside closed shops on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy waits for his turn to take a bath at roadside municipal taps on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man warms himself by a fire along a road on a cold winter morning in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boys play after a snowfall on the outskirts in Srinagar December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man in a wheelchair crosses railway tracks on a cold and foggy morning at a railway station in Chandigarh, India, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man paddles his bicycle on a platform as a train moves through fog on a cold morning at a railway station in Chandigarh, India, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A man rows his boat in the waters of the Dal lake in Srinagar December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A boy jumps during a snowfall in Tangmarg town, in Kashmir December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man holds his son as he waits for a bus during a snowfall in Tangmarg town, in Kashmir December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man wears a mask on a cold winter morning in Jammu December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man walks on a street on a cold morning in Srinagar, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Men play cricket in a park on a winter morning in Kolkata, India, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man carries his bicycle through a paddy field on a foggy winter morning on the outskirts of Srinagar, December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Men gather around a breakfast seller on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A boy feeds pigeons on a cold winter morning in Kolkata, India, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man in a shawl sits on a handcart at a market on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A labourer wearing a blanket sits on sacks stacked at a market on a cold morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
