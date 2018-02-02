Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 2, 2018 | 1:05pm IST

Cricket: India vs South Africa Durban ODI

Cricket - South Africa v India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa v India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2018
Cricket - South Africa v India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
1 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
2 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
3 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a half century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a half century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a half century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
4 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
5 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa celebrate the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa celebrate the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa celebrate the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
6 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
7 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
8 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa celebrate the wicket of Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa celebrate the wicket of Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa celebrate the wicket of Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
9 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
10 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo ducks under a short ball. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo ducks under a short ball. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo ducks under a short ball. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
11 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis celebrates scoring a century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis celebrates scoring a century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis celebrates scoring a century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
12 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Chris Morris plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Chris Morris plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Chris Morris plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
13 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. India players celebrate the wicket of South Africa's David Miller. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. India players celebrate the wicket of South Africa's David Miller. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. India players celebrate the wicket of South Africa's David Miller. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
14 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis celebrates scoring a century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis celebrates scoring a century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis celebrates scoring a century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
15 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's JP Duminy plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's JP Duminy plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's JP Duminy plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
16 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot as MS Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot as MS Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot as MS Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
17 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot as MS Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot as MS Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot as MS Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
18 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah and Kedar Jadhav celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah and Kedar Jadhav celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah and Kedar Jadhav celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
19 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's JP Duminy is bowled as MS Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's JP Duminy is bowled as MS Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's JP Duminy is bowled as MS Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
20 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Kuldeep Yadav, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane celebrate the wicket of South Africa's JP Duminy. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Kuldeep Yadav, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane celebrate the wicket of South Africa's JP Duminy. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Kuldeep Yadav, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane celebrate the wicket of South Africa's JP Duminy. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
21 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot past MS Dhoni. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot past MS Dhoni. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot past MS Dhoni. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
22 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
23 / 26
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
24 / 26
Cricket - South Africa v India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot past Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa v India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot past Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa v India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot past Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
25 / 26
Cricket - South Africa v India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Jasprit Bumrah and Kedar Jadhav celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Cricket - South Africa v India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Jasprit Bumrah and Kedar Jadhav celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
Cricket - South Africa v India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Jasprit Bumrah and Kedar Jadhav celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Cricket: India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test

Cricket: India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test

Next Slideshows

Cricket: India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test

Cricket: India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test

India and South Africa play cricket test match in Johannesburg.

28 Jan 2018
India vs Australia

India vs Australia

Highlights of the first match of a five-ODI series between India and Australia in Chennai.

17 Sep 2017
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

19 Jun 2017
Champions Trophy: India vs Bangladesh

Champions Trophy: India vs Bangladesh

India play Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy semi-final match.

15 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the past month.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast