Cricket: India vs South Africa Durban ODI
Cricket - South Africa v India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli celebrates scoring a half century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa celebrate the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa celebrate the wicket of Rohit Sharma. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Rohit Sharma plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo ducks under a short ball. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis celebrates scoring a century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Chris Morris plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. India players celebrate the wicket of South Africa's David Miller. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis celebrates scoring a century. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's JP Duminy plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot as MS Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot as MS Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah and Kedar Jadhav celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's JP Duminy is bowled as MS Dhoni looks on. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Kuldeep Yadav, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane celebrate the wicket of South Africa's JP Duminy. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot past MS Dhoni. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa vs India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa v India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot past Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - South Africa v India - First One Day International - Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa - February 1, 2018. Jasprit Bumrah and Kedar Jadhav celebrate the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Next Slideshows
Cricket: India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test
India and South Africa play cricket test match in Johannesburg.
India vs Australia
Highlights of the first match of a five-ODI series between India and Australia in Chennai.
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
Champions Trophy: India vs Bangladesh
India play Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy semi-final match.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Back to hockey's roots
In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.
Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.
Father of victims lunges at Nassar
The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the past month.