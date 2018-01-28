Cricket: India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 26, 2018. India�s Virat Kohli celebrates with Mohammed Shami after Shami took the wicket of South Africa�s Aiden Markram. REUTERS/James...more
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 26, 2018. India's Ajinkya Rahane takes evasive action. REUTERS/James Oatway TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 26, 2018. South Africa�s Vernon Philander appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 26, 2018. South Africa�s Morne Morkel celebrates taking the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 26, 2018. India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 25, 2018. South Africa's Hashim Amla avoids a bouncer. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 25, 2018. India�s Jasprit Bumrah and Parthiv Patel celebrate Bumrah�s catching of Vernon Philander . REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 25, 2018. India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's AB de Villiers. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 25, 2018. South Africa�s Faf Du Plessis plays a shot. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 25, 2018. South Africa's Faf Du Plessis is bowled by India's Jasprit Bumrah. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 25, 2018. India's Ishant Sharma bowls to South Africa's Hashim Amla. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 25, 2018. India's Parthiv Patel catches out South Africa's Dean Elgar as Pujara looks on. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 24, 2018. India�s Virat Kohli hits a 4 past South Africa�s Morne Morkel. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 24, 2018. India�s Virat Kohli leaves the pitch after being dismissed by South Africa's Lungi Ngidi. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 24, 2018. India�s Virat Kohli celebrates scoring 50. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 24, 2018. South Africa celebrate after Kagiso Rabada took the wicket of India�s Murali Vijay. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 24, 2018. India�s Virat Kohli plays a shot off the bowling of South Africa�s Vernon Philander. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 24, 2018. India�s Virat Kohli plays a shot. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 24, 2018. South Africa�s Lungi Ngidi bowls. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 25, 2018. South Africa�s Andile Phehlukwayo avoids a bouncer from Mohammed Shami. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 25, 2018. South Africa's Hashim Amla plays a shot. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 25, 2018. India's Mohammed Shami appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of South Africa's Quinton De Kock. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 27, 2018. Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate fall of the wicket of South Africa�s Faf Du Plessis. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 27, 2018. India�s Mohammed Shami appeals successfully for the wicket of Lungi Ngidi. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 27, 2018. South Africa�s Vernon Philander is bowled out by Mohammed Shami. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 27, 2018. Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa�s Kagiso Rabada. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 27, 2018. South Africa�s Hashim Amla ducks a bouncer. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 27, 2018. India�s Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa�s AB De Villiers. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 27, 2018. South Africa�s Dean Elgar plays a shot. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 27, 2018. South Africa�s Dean Elgar avoids a bouncer. REUTERS/James Oatway
Cricket - India v South Africa - Third Test match - The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - January 27, 2018. South Africa�s Dean Elgar avoids a bouncer. REUTERS/James Oatway
