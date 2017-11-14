Crisis at Manus Island detention center
An undated image released November 13, 2017 shows detainees staging a protest inside the compound at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Refugee Action Coalition/Handout via REUTERS
Workers dismantle structures in Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS
Dismantled rubbish bins lie on the ground at the asylum seekers detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS
Asylum seekers build a makeshift fence with fabric, at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/via REUTERS
Authorities work at dismantling a makeshift water catchment tent at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Mostafa/Social Media/via REUTERS
Water leaks from a damaged water tank at Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS
An undated image released November 1, 2017 shows an empty building inside the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Australian Greens Senator Nick McKim/Handout via REUTERS
Buses are seen lined up outside Lombrum detention camp on Manus island, Papua New Guinea. Behrouz Bouchani/Social Media/via REUTERS
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS
Asylum seekers react to the PNG court decision on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS
An undated image released on November 1, 2017 shows detainees fixing a perimeter fence at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Refugee Action Coalition/Handout via REUTERS
An undated image released on November 1, 2017 shows electricity generators being removed from the compounds at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea. Refugee Action Coalition/Handout via REUTERS
Asylum seekers modify a man-made well at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Abdul Aziz Adam/via REUTERS
Asylum seekers are seen at a detention centre on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Abdul Aziz Adam/via REUTERS
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. via REUTERS
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. Social Media/Handout via REUTERS
Asylum seekers protest on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea. via REUTERS
