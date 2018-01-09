Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 9, 2018 | 8:35pm IST

Dakar Rally 2018

Daniel Nosiglia Jager of Bolivia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Daniel Nosiglia Jager of Bolivia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Daniel Nosiglia Jager of Bolivia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
1 / 25
Stephane Peterhansel of France and copilot Jean Paul Cottret of France drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Stephane Peterhansel of France and copilot Jean Paul Cottret of France drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Stephane Peterhansel of France and copilot Jean Paul Cottret of France drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
2 / 25
Ricky Brabec of the U.S. drives his Honda. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Ricky Brabec of the U.S. drives his Honda. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Ricky Brabec of the U.S. drives his Honda. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
3 / 25
Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of the Netherlands, drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of the Netherlands, drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of the Netherlands, drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
4 / 25
Sebastien Loeb of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena of Monaco drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Sebastien Loeb of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena of Monaco drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Sebastien Loeb of France and co-pilot Daniel Elena of Monaco drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
5 / 25
Peugeot Total team driver Stephane Peterhansel from France and copilot Jean Paul Cottret. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Peugeot Total team driver Stephane Peterhansel from France and copilot Jean Paul Cottret. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Peugeot Total team driver Stephane Peterhansel from France and copilot Jean Paul Cottret. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
6 / 25
Sergei Kariakin of Russia drives his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Sergei Kariakin of Russia drives his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Sergei Kariakin of Russia drives his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
7 / 25
Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
8 / 25
Toby Price of Australia falls off his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Toby Price of Australia falls off his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Toby Price of Australia falls off his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
9 / 25
Gert Huzink of the Netherlands and copilot Rob Buursen of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gert Huzink of the Netherlands and copilot Rob Buursen of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Gert Huzink of the Netherlands and copilot Rob Buursen of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
10 / 25
Cristina Gutierrez and Gabriel Moiset Ferrer with Mitsubishi. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Cristina Gutierrez and Gabriel Moiset Ferrer with Mitsubishi. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Cristina Gutierrez and Gabriel Moiset Ferrer with Mitsubishi. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
11 / 25
Matthias Walkner of Austria drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Matthias Walkner of Austria drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Matthias Walkner of Austria drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
12 / 25
Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of them of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of them of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Janus Van Kasteren and copilot Wouter De Graaff, both of them of the Netherlands drive their Renault. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
13 / 25
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
14 / 25
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
15 / 25
Mini X-Raid team driver Orlando Terranova and copilot Bernard Graue. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Mini X-Raid team driver Orlando Terranova and copilot Bernard Graue. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Mini X-Raid team driver Orlando Terranova and copilot Bernard Graue. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
16 / 25
Antoine Meo of France drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Antoine Meo of France drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Antoine Meo of France drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
17 / 25
X-Raid team driver Bryce Menzies and copilot Peter Mortensen. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

X-Raid team driver Bryce Menzies and copilot Peter Mortensen. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
X-Raid team driver Bryce Menzies and copilot Peter Mortensen. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
18 / 25
Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
19 / 25
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot (303) in front of teammates Cyril Despres of France and David Castera of France. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot (303) in front of teammates Cyril Despres of France and David Castera of France. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Carlos Sainz of Spain and co-pilot Lucas Cruz of Spain drive their Peugeot (303) in front of teammates Cyril Despres of France and David Castera of France. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
20 / 25
Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
21 / 25
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Toby Price of Australia drives his KTM. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
22 / 25
Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Teruhito Sugawara and copilot Mitsugu Takahashi, both of them of Japan drive their Hino. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
23 / 25
Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, January 08, 2018
Xavier De Soultrait of France rides his Yamaha. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
24 / 25
Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Toyota Gazoo Racing SA team driver Nasser Al-Attiyah and copilot Mathieu Baumel. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Next Slideshows

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

09 Jan 2018
Billabong Pipe Masters

Billabong Pipe Masters

The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.

19 Dec 2017
Italy fails to qualify for World Cup

Italy fails to qualify for World Cup

The Azzurri was eliminated at the hands of Sweden, marking the first time the national team will miss the tournament in 60 years.

14 Nov 2017
New York City Marathon

New York City Marathon

Highlights from the New York City Marathon.

06 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

North and South Korea hold rare talks

North and South Korea hold rare talks

South Korea and North Korea hold the first talks between the neighbors in two years at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Best of CES

Best of CES

Highlights from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globe Awards

Highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Riding the subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

International kite festival

International kite festival

An eight-day-long annual International Kite Festival is being celebrated in Gujarat.

Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood's biggest names wear black on the red carpet.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast