Dalit protests in Mumbai
Members of the Dalit community shout slogans as they participate in a protest rally in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk on a highway after it was blocked by members of the Dalit community during protests in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An empty highway is seen during protests by members of the Dalit community in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the Dalit community shout slogans as they block a road during a protest in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Police patrol a street as members of the Dalit community hold a protest in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Members of the Dalit community shout slogans as they block a road during a protest in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A member of the Dalit community shouts slogans during a protest in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Members of the Dalit community shout slogans as they block a highway during protests in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police stand guard as members of the Dalit community block a highway during protests in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen patrol on tracks at a suburban railway station in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen stand guard at a traffic junction in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the Dalit community are detained by police during a protest in Mumbai, India January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A police van carrying personnel drives past a damaged public bus during a protest in Mumbai, India January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Riot police walk past a damaged public bus during a protest in Mumbai, India January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
