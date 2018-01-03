Edition:
Dalit protests in Mumbai

Members of the Dalit community shout slogans as they participate in a protest rally in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People walk on a highway after it was blocked by members of the Dalit community during protests in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

An empty highway is seen during protests by members of the Dalit community in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of the Dalit community shout slogans as they block a road during a protest in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Police patrol a street as members of the Dalit community hold a protest in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Members of the Dalit community shout slogans as they block a road during a protest in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A member of the Dalit community shouts slogans during a protest in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Members of the Dalit community shout slogans as they block a highway during protests in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Police stand guard as members of the Dalit community block a highway during protests in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Policemen patrol on tracks at a suburban railway station in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Policemen stand guard at a traffic junction in Mumbai, India, January 3, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of the Dalit community are detained by police during a protest in Mumbai, India January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A police van carrying personnel drives past a damaged public bus during a protest in Mumbai, India January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Riot police walk past a damaged public bus during a protest in Mumbai, India January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

