Damaged graves of Puerto Rico
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A cemetery is seen in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A coffin lies on a sidewalk of a cemetery after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017, are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Next Slideshows
Tonga's bare-chested Olympic flag-bearer
Cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua, Tonga's one-man Winter Olympics team, was given a warm reception by the crowd in sub-zero temperatures at the Pyeongchang...
Olympic opening ceremony flag bearers
Athletes march behind their flags as the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics begin.
Who's at the Olympics opening ceremony
Notable guests at the Pyeongchang Olympic opening ceremony.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India this week
Our top India pictures from this week.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2
Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
PM Modi in Palestine
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Palestine on his first leg of three-nation tour of West Asia.
India at Winter Olympics
Pictures of the Indian contingent from 2018 Winter Olympics.
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
#MeToo at New York Fashion Week
A fashion show inspired by #MeToo opens in New York with models sporting angel wings handcuffed to men in pig masks.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
North Korea missiles on parade
North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.