Pictures | Fri Dec 8, 2017 | 8:05pm IST

Day of rage

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, December 08, 2017
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli policeman aims his weapon as his comrades detain a Palestinian during scuffles at Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli policeman aims his weapon as his comrades detain a Palestinian during scuffles at Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian protester reacts during clashes with Israeli troops as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian protester reacts during clashes with Israeli troops as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian protester is seen as smoke rises from burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester is seen as smoke rises from burning tires during clashes with Israeli troops as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
An Israeli border policeman reacts as he fires towards Palestinian protesters during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli border policeman reacts as he fires towards Palestinian protesters during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Worshippers wave a Palestinian flag after Friday prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Worshippers wave a Palestinian flag after Friday prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian man during scuffles at Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian man during scuffles at Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Worshippers chant as they hold Palestinian flags after Friday prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Worshippers chant as they hold Palestinian flags after Friday prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian man at Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian man at Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinian protesters react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian protesters react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli border policemen and Palestinians scuffle after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli border policemen and Palestinians scuffle after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Worshippers pray during Friday prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Worshippers pray during Friday prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Demonstrators take part in a protest as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Demonstrators take part in a protest as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
Israeli border policemen and a Palestinian youth scuffle after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli border policemen and a Palestinian youth scuffle after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian protester uses a sling shot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
