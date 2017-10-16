Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Oct 17, 2017 | 12:55am IST

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters battle a wildfire near Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Firefighters battle a wildfire near Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Firefighters battle a wildfire near Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Search and Rescue teams search for two missing people amongst ruins at Journey's End Mobile Home Park destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Search and Rescue teams search for two missing people amongst ruins at Journey's End Mobile Home Park destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Search and Rescue teams search for two missing people amongst ruins at Journey's End Mobile Home Park destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work to defend homes from an approaching wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Firefighters work to defend homes from an approaching wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Firefighters work to defend homes from an approaching wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighting helicopters work to contain a wildfire near Oakville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Firefighting helicopters work to contain a wildfire near Oakville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Firefighting helicopters work to contain a wildfire near Oakville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Pamela Garibaldi looks over burned remains of her parents home destroyed by wildfire in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Pamela Garibaldi looks over burned remains of her parents home destroyed by wildfire in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Pamela Garibaldi looks over burned remains of her parents home destroyed by wildfire in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The Pocket wildfire burns in the hills above Geyserville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The Pocket wildfire burns in the hills above Geyserville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
The Pocket wildfire burns in the hills above Geyserville. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighters work to control a wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Firefighters work to control a wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Firefighters work to control a wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
The remains of a mobile home park where fatalities took place when it was destroyed in wildfire are seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The remains of a mobile home park where fatalities took place when it was destroyed in wildfire are seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
The remains of a mobile home park where fatalities took place when it was destroyed in wildfire are seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Patrick Seawright receives a pass from Santa Rosa police officer Travis Dunn that allows him to come and go from the evacuation zone he lives in after a wildfire tore through adjacent streets in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Patrick Seawright receives a pass from Santa Rosa police officer Travis Dunn that allows him to come and go from the evacuation zone he lives in after a wildfire tore through adjacent streets in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Patrick Seawright receives a pass from Santa Rosa police officer Travis Dunn that allows him to come and go from the evacuation zone he lives in after a wildfire tore through adjacent streets in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An official from the Napa County building department red tags a home destroyed by wildfire in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

An official from the Napa County building department red tags a home destroyed by wildfire in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
An official from the Napa County building department red tags a home destroyed by wildfire in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An Applebee's restaurant destroyed after a wildfire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

An Applebee's restaurant destroyed after a wildfire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
An Applebee's restaurant destroyed after a wildfire is seen in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighters work to defend homes from an approaching wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Firefighters work to defend homes from an approaching wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Firefighters work to defend homes from an approaching wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Alex Ham, left, and his mother Lilly Ham search for a safe in Lilly's home that was destroyed in wildfire that tore through Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Alex Ham, left, and his mother Lilly Ham search for a safe in Lilly's home that was destroyed in wildfire that tore through Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
Alex Ham, left, and his mother Lilly Ham search for a safe in Lilly's home that was destroyed in wildfire that tore through Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A firefighting helicopter drops water to defend a vineyard from an approaching wildfire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A firefighting helicopter drops water to defend a vineyard from an approaching wildfire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A firefighting helicopter drops water to defend a vineyard from an approaching wildfire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Urban Search and Rescue teams search for two missing people amongst ruins at Journey's End Mobile Home Park destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Urban Search and Rescue teams search for two missing people amongst ruins at Journey's End Mobile Home Park destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Urban Search and Rescue teams search for two missing people amongst ruins at Journey's End Mobile Home Park destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Richmond firefighter Josh Tate places a heart-shaped sign he made next to a buddha statue recovered at a home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Richmond firefighter Josh Tate places a heart-shaped sign he made next to a buddha statue recovered at a home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Richmond firefighter Josh Tate places a heart-shaped sign he made next to a buddha statue recovered at a home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Area resident Julian Corwin stands as he surveys his neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Area resident Julian Corwin stands as he surveys his neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Area resident Julian Corwin stands as he surveys his neighborhood destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Dan Mufson searches through the remains of his home of 20 years after it was destroyed by a wildfire in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Dan Mufson searches through the remains of his home of 20 years after it was destroyed by a wildfire in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Dan Mufson searches through the remains of his home of 20 years after it was destroyed by a wildfire in Napa. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Retiree Kaan Chin looks on as he sorts through the rubble of his home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Retiree Kaan Chin looks on as he sorts through the rubble of his home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Retiree Kaan Chin looks on as he sorts through the rubble of his home destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A wildfire burns in mountains above Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A wildfire burns in mountains above Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A wildfire burns in mountains above Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Firefighters work to control a wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Firefighters work to control a wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2017
Firefighters work to control a wildfire in Sonoma. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
An American flag stands in front of a home destroyed after a wildfire tore through Santa Rosa, California, U.S., October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

An American flag stands in front of a home destroyed after a wildfire tore through Santa Rosa, California, U.S., October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Monday, October 16, 2017
An American flag stands in front of a home destroyed after a wildfire tore through Santa Rosa, California, U.S., October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
