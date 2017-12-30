Deadly fire in the Bronx
Windows of burned apartments are seen after a fire in a building in Bronx. Twelve people, including four children, are dead after the deadliest fire in New York City since 1990. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene. A 3-year-old boy playing with the burners on a kitchen stove started the fire, city officials said on Friday. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
People react near the scene. Children aged 1, 2 and 7 as well as a boy whose age was unknown died, along with four men and four women, according to the New York Police Department. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene. Authorities said firefighters rescued 12 people from the building and four people were in the hospital in critical condition. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
FDNY personnel on the scene. More than 160 firefighters responded to the four-alarm blaze, the first arriving about 3 minutes after emergency calls came in. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
FDNY personnel work on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Evacuees wear blankets. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
NYPD officers and FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
NYPD officers stand guard during an evacuation following the fire. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
NYPD officers on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
FDNY personnel. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
NYPD officers. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
NYPD and FDNY on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
FDNY personnel. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Fire Department of New York personnel work on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
FDNY on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
New York Police Department officers stand guard during an evacuation following the fire. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
FDNY personnel on the scene. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
