Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 6, 2017 | 9:16pm IST

Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon

A woman wades through a submerged street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

A woman wades through a submerged street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A woman wades through a submerged street in the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
Close
1 / 17
People ride a boat along submerged houses in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

People ride a boat along submerged houses in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
People ride a boat along submerged houses in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
Close
2 / 17
A woman pushes a motorbike along a flooded street in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

A woman pushes a motorbike along a flooded street in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A woman pushes a motorbike along a flooded street in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
Close
3 / 17
People stand on the roof of their house in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

People stand on the roof of their house in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
People stand on the roof of their house in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
Close
4 / 17
A traffic sing indicating APEC summit vehicles priority is seen along submerged street in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

A traffic sing indicating APEC summit vehicles priority is seen along submerged street in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A traffic sing indicating APEC summit vehicles priority is seen along submerged street in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
Close
5 / 17
Dogs stand on a flooded drink shop in Hue city. REUTERS/Kham

Dogs stand on a flooded drink shop in Hue city. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
Dogs stand on a flooded drink shop in Hue city. REUTERS/Kham
Close
6 / 17
Motorbikes are seen along a flooded street in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

Motorbikes are seen along a flooded street in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Motorbikes are seen along a flooded street in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
Close
7 / 17
Residents sit on their flooded fashion shop in Hue. REUTERS/Kham

Residents sit on their flooded fashion shop in Hue. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
Residents sit on their flooded fashion shop in Hue. REUTERS/Kham
Close
8 / 17
People ride motorcycles along flooded road in Hue. REUTERS/Kham

People ride motorcycles along flooded road in Hue. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
People ride motorcycles along flooded road in Hue. REUTERS/Kham
Close
9 / 17
People ride a boat along submerged houses in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

People ride a boat along submerged houses in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
People ride a boat along submerged houses in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
Close
10 / 17
A man pushes his motorcycle along flooded road in Hue. REUTERS/Kham

A man pushes his motorcycle along flooded road in Hue. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
A man pushes his motorcycle along flooded road in Hue. REUTERS/Kham
Close
11 / 17
Residents sit on their flooded fashion shop in Hue. REUTERS/Kham

Residents sit on their flooded fashion shop in Hue. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
Residents sit on their flooded fashion shop in Hue. REUTERS/Kham
Close
12 / 17
People ride a motorcycle along a flooded road in Hue. REUTERS/Kham

People ride a motorcycle along a flooded road in Hue. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
People ride a motorcycle along a flooded road in Hue. REUTERS/Kham
Close
13 / 17
People ride a boat along submerged houses in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

People ride a boat along submerged houses in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
People ride a boat along submerged houses in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
Close
14 / 17
A bridge is seen on the overflowing Thu Bon river in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

A bridge is seen on the overflowing Thu Bon river in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A bridge is seen on the overflowing Thu Bon river in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
Close
15 / 17
Officials sail a boat out of a submerged local government building in Hue. REUTERS/Kham

Officials sail a boat out of a submerged local government building in Hue. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
Officials sail a boat out of a submerged local government building in Hue. REUTERS/Kham
Close
16 / 17
A man rides a boat along the overflowing Thu Bon river in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

A man rides a boat along the overflowing Thu Bon river in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A man rides a boat along the overflowing Thu Bon river in Hoi An. REUTERS/Kham
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

05 Nov 2017
Thailand's floating basket festival returns

Thailand's floating basket festival returns

People in Thailand celebrated the Loy Krathong or "floating basket" festival following a year of mourning for late King Bhumibol Adulyadej that saw many...

04 Nov 2017
Aftermath of New York attack

Aftermath of New York attack

Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.

04 Nov 2017
Tastes of North Korea

Tastes of North Korea

Street food sold in the informal markets of North Korea.

03 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Belgian royals visit India

Belgian royals visit India

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are on an official trip to India.

Mass shooting at Texas church

Mass shooting at Texas church

A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses

Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses

Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.

Victims of the Texas church shooting

Victims of the Texas church shooting

The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya

Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya

At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused rescue by the Libyan coast guard and tried instead to swim to a German rescue vessel.

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

New York City Marathon

New York City Marathon

Highlights from the New York City Marathon.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast