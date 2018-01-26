Deadly hospital fire in South Korea
Firefighters rescue a patient from a hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Flames and toxic smoke swept through the hospital on Friday, killing at least 37 people and injuring more than 140. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Smoke rises from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
A patient is rescued from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
A firefighter looks around at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
A patient is rescued from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
People look at a list of casualties near a burnt hospital in Miryang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Firefighters examine a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
Firefighters walks out of a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
A rescued patient is wheeled to an ambulance in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
An investigator talks on his phone next to a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
