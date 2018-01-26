Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 26, 2018 | 8:25pm IST

Deadly hospital fire in South Korea

Firefighters rescue a patient from a hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Flames and toxic smoke swept through the hospital on Friday, killing at least 37 people and injuring more than 140. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a patient from a hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Flames and toxic smoke swept through the hospital on Friday, killing at least 37 people and injuring more than 140. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Firefighters rescue a patient from a hospital in Miryang, South Korea. Flames and toxic smoke swept through the hospital on Friday, killing at least 37 people and injuring more than 140. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 18
Smoke rises from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Smoke rises from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
2 / 18
Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Firefighters put out a fire at a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
3 / 18
A patient is rescued from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

A patient is rescued from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A patient is rescued from a burning hospital in Miryang. Kim Dong-min/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
4 / 18
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 18
A firefighter looks around at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

A firefighter looks around at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A firefighter looks around at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
6 / 18
A patient is rescued from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

A patient is rescued from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A patient is rescued from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 18
People look at a list of casualties near a burnt hospital in Miryang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

People look at a list of casualties near a burnt hospital in Miryang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
People look at a list of casualties near a burnt hospital in Miryang. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
8 / 18
Firefighters examine a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

Firefighters examine a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Firefighters examine a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 18
Firefighters walks out of a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Firefighters walks out of a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Firefighters walks out of a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 18
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 18
A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
12 / 18
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Firefighters rescue a patient from a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Gu-Yeon/Gyeongn Domin Ilbo/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 18
A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A firefighter stands on debris at a burnt hospital in Miryang. Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
14 / 18
A rescued patient is wheeled to an ambulance in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

A rescued patient is wheeled to an ambulance in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A rescued patient is wheeled to an ambulance in Miryang. Kookje Shinmun/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 18
A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
Close
16 / 18
A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A police investigator examines a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
Close
17 / 18
An investigator talks on his phone next to a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

An investigator talks on his phone next to a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
An investigator talks on his phone next to a burnt hospital in Miryang. Kim Hong-ji/REUTERS
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Next Slideshows

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

26 Jan 2018
Republic Day celebrations

Republic Day celebrations

India celebrates its 69th Republic Day.

26 Jan 2018
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

26 Jan 2018
Rio de Janeiro's drug war

Rio de Janeiro's drug war

Brazilian soldiers pour into Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha slum in a bid to quell drug-related violence.

26 Jan 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.

Grammy red carpet

Grammy red carpet

Fashion highlights from the Grammys.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

Thousands flee erupting volcano

Thousands flee erupting volcano

The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Cricket: India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test

Cricket: India vs South Africa Johannesburg Test

India and South Africa play cricket test match in Johannesburg.

Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

A look at the new generation of robot technology.

Flying President Trump

Flying President Trump

Scenes from President Donald Trump's travels aboard Air Force One and Marine One.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast