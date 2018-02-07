Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 7, 2018 | 6:40am IST

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket trails smoke after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket climbs towards space after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket leaves a smoke trail behind after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket trails smoke after lifting off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket stands on historic launch pad 39A as it is readied for its first demonstration flight at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Spectators at Cocoa Beach watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket lifts off from historic launch pad 39-A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur

The contrail of SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket loom above spectators at Cocoa Beach after its launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Spectators at Cocoa Beach watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

A red Tesla Roadster is seen during preparations to use it as a mock payload for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 6, 2017. Picture taken December 6, 2017. Flickr.com/photos/SpaceX via REUTERS

Indiana University student Constance Strawn of Bloomington, Indiana, gets ready to watch her first SpaceX launch, several hours before liftoff of the first Falcon Heavy rocket, from a vantage point at Cocoa Beach, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park and Cocoa Beach to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

A sign at cape Canaveral Air Force Station warns fishermen and boaters about SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Visitors gather along Cocoa Beach before SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

Visitors stake out spots near the fishing pier at Jetty Park to watch SpaceX's first Falcon Heavy rocket launch from the Kennedy Space Center, Florida, February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

