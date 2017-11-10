Delhi's toxic smog

A street cleaner works in heavy smog in Delhi. India plans to use fire trucks to spray water over parts of its capital to combat toxic smog and dust that has triggered a pollution emergency, with conditions expected to worsen over the...more

A street cleaner works in heavy smog in Delhi. India plans to use fire trucks to spray water over parts of its capital to combat toxic smog and dust that has triggered a pollution emergency, with conditions expected to worsen over the weekend. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close