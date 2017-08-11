Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
A crane lifts concrete roof slabs from former migrant dwellings before their destruction at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The former home of Zhu Xiangzhi stands roofless under the sky in a cluster of migrant dwellings during its destruction at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. Zhu, a migrant worker from Anhui province, has been in Beijing for 20 years and...more
Workers prepare concrete roof slabs for removal from former migrant dwellings before their destruction at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Wang Jun carries left-behind items she collected from vacated former migrant homes that are scheduled for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. Wang, a migrant worker from Henan province, makes a living in Beijing collecting...more
A toy parrot is left behind in a former migrant home before its demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Wang Jun reacts as she talks about her life as a migrant worker at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Workers prepare concrete roof slabs for their removal from former migrant dwellings before their destruction at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Workers prepare concrete roof slabs for removal from former migrant dwellings before their destruction as a trash collector drives past at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A woman removes furniture from her single-room unit in a cluster of migrant dwellings that is scheduled for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The children of migrant workers use a mobile phone outside their home in a cluster of migrant dwellings that is slated for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Workers prepare concrete roof slabs for their removal from former migrant dwellings before their destruction at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man loads his belongings onto the flatbed of a tricycle as he moves out of his unit in a cluster of migrant dwellings that is slated for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Wang Jun collects left-behind items from vacated former migrant homes that are scheduled for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Zhu Xiangzhi smokes as he sits at the entrance to one of his two single-room units in a cluster of migrant dwellings that is slated for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A curtain is left behind in a former migrant home that is scheduled for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Zhu Xiangzhi removes belongings from one of his two single-room units in a cluster of migrant dwellings that is slated for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A crane lifts concrete roof slabs from former migrant dwellings before their destruction at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The son of migrant workers listens to music on a mobile phone as he uses another to play a game outside his home in a cluster of migrant dwellings that is slated for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Trash and pieces of furniture are left behind in a vacated former migrant home that is scheduled for demolition at Dongsanqi village in the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Debris covers the ground where former migrant dwellings used to stand at the outskirts of Beijing. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
