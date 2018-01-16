Detroit Auto Show
The Indycar Series displays the new Universal Aerokit for Indycar teams. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A television presenter reports on the 2019 Toyota Avalon. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Product Specialist Haley Sickles poses next to a 2018 Dodge Demon vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A Ford Fusion hybrid, Level 4 autonomous vehicle, used by Ford Motor and Domino's Pizza to test a self-driving pizza delivery car in Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The 2019 Jeep Cherokee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The GAC Enverge electric concept car designed for North America. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A visitor to the Mercedes booth looks at their new 2019 G550 G-Class SUV. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Visitors look at prior-year and vintage Lamborghini models as they arrive for the company to present the Urus SUV at a news conference in the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A worker dusts off a Cadillac on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The 2019 Hyundai Veloster is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Lamborghini presents the Urus SUV at a news conference at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A man takes a picture of a detail on the dashboard of the 2018 BMW X2 Sport Activity Coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People look at a Nissan Xmotion SUV concept car. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A person walks past Lamborghini cars at a news conference where the Urus SUV is presented. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Visitors look at cars, including the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Widebody Hellcat. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Mercedes Concept EQA show car fronts their booth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A 1979 Mercedes G-Class SUV encased in 44.4 tons of synthetic resin greets guests as they arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr. (L) and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan attend a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
The Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Interior view of the Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car being displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
View of the dashboard of the Nissan Xmotion concept car being displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept crossover vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Alfonso Albaisa, Sr. VP for Global Design, Nissan, introduces the Nissan Xmotion concept car. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A BMW C Evolution electric scooter is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The 2019 BMW i8 coupe is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A 2018 BMW X2 Sport Activity Coupe is wiped down while on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel pickup truck is displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Show attendees look over the candidates for North American Truck of the Year. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reporters and car enthusiasts look at the new Mercedes G-Class models. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Guests photograph the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta as it is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The 2019 Ford Edge ST is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Arnold Schwarzenegger helps Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche at a news conference to unveil new Mercedes G-Class models. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Molly McQueen, granddaughter of actor Steve McQueen, debuts the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, inspired by the movie of the same name. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
General Motors reveals its 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Reporters and guests look at newly unveiled Chevy Silverado trucks, including underneath. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The 2019 Ford Ranger is unveiled. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
General Motors Global Design chief Michael Simcoe helps unveil new Chevy Silverado trucks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The 2019 Ford Edge ST. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
General Motors CEO Mary Barra applauds some of her company managers as they are introduced at a Chevrolet truck unveiling. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Chevrolet employees react as they take a virtual ride in a car at the 'Virtual Dynamics Lab' Chevrolet display. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A Chevy truck super-fan, known as a Truck Legend, wears his hat. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao speaks. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A worker details a 2018 Buick Avenir SUV on the display floor. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
