Pictures | Wed Jan 17, 2018 | 4:35am IST

Detroit Auto Show

The Indycar Series displays the new Universal Aerokit for Indycar teams. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
1 / 43
A television presenter reports on the 2019 Toyota Avalon. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
2 / 43
Product Specialist Haley Sickles poses next to a 2018 Dodge Demon vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
3 / 43
A Ford Fusion hybrid, Level 4 autonomous vehicle, used by Ford Motor and Domino's Pizza to test a self-driving pizza delivery car in Michigan. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
4 / 43
The 2019 Jeep Cherokee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
5 / 43
The GAC Enverge electric concept car designed for North America. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
6 / 43
A visitor to the Mercedes booth looks at their new 2019 G550 G-Class SUV. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
7 / 43
Visitors look at prior-year and vintage Lamborghini models as they arrive for the company to present the Urus SUV at a news conference in the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
8 / 43
A worker dusts off a Cadillac on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
9 / 43
The 2019 Hyundai Veloster is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
10 / 43
Lamborghini presents the Urus SUV at a news conference at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
11 / 43
A man takes a picture of a detail on the dashboard of the 2018 BMW X2 Sport Activity Coupe. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
12 / 43
People look at a Nissan Xmotion SUV concept car. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
13 / 43
A person walks past Lamborghini cars at a news conference where the Urus SUV is presented. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
14 / 43
Visitors look at cars, including the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Widebody Hellcat. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
15 / 43
The Mercedes Concept EQA show car fronts their booth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
16 / 43
A 1979 Mercedes G-Class SUV encased in 44.4 tons of synthetic resin greets guests as they arrive. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
17 / 43
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr. (L) and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan attend a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
18 / 43
The Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
19 / 43
Interior view of the Infiniti Q Inspiration concept car being displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
20 / 43
View of the dashboard of the Nissan Xmotion concept car being displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
21 / 43
The Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept crossover vehicle. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
22 / 43
Alfonso Albaisa, Sr. VP for Global Design, Nissan, introduces the Nissan Xmotion concept car. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
23 / 43
A BMW C Evolution electric scooter is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
24 / 43
The 2019 BMW i8 coupe is displayed. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
25 / 43
A 2018 BMW X2 Sport Activity Coupe is wiped down while on display. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
26 / 43
The 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel pickup truck is displayed. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
27 / 43
Show attendees look over the candidates for North American Truck of the Year. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
28 / 43
Reporters and car enthusiasts look at the new Mercedes G-Class models. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
29 / 43
Guests photograph the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta as it is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
30 / 43
The 2019 Ford Edge ST is unveiled. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
31 / 43
Arnold Schwarzenegger helps Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche at a news conference to unveil new Mercedes G-Class models. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
32 / 43
Molly McQueen, granddaughter of actor Steve McQueen, debuts the 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, inspired by the movie of the same name. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
33 / 43
General Motors reveals its 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
34 / 43
Reporters and guests look at newly unveiled Chevy Silverado trucks, including underneath. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
35 / 43
The 2019 Ford Ranger is unveiled. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
36 / 43
General Motors Global Design chief Michael Simcoe helps unveil new Chevy Silverado trucks. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
37 / 43
The 2019 Ford Edge ST. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
38 / 43
General Motors CEO Mary Barra applauds some of her company managers as they are introduced at a Chevrolet truck unveiling. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
39 / 43
Chevrolet employees react as they take a virtual ride in a car at the 'Virtual Dynamics Lab' Chevrolet display. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
40 / 43
A Chevy truck super-fan, known as a Truck Legend, wears his hat. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
41 / 43
Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao speaks. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
42 / 43
A worker details a 2018 Buick Avenir SUV on the display floor. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Saturday, January 13, 2018
43 / 43
