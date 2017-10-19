Diwali celebrations around the world
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen
A vendor reach out for the poster of Goddess of Wealth Laxmi, kept on sale for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man selects a poster of Goddess of Wealth Laxmi before buying it for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People fill the street during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Fireworks fill the sky during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Children wear illuminated shoes during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People walk along the street during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman laughs as she looks at a window display using real life models in a shop window during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People walk past a clothes shop during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People ride on a ferris wheel behind a giant mural during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Offerings are kept before worshipping a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A young Hindu priest attempts to crawl under a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Plucked Marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers are collected in a basket before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
