Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 19, 2017 | 1:05pm IST

Diwali celebrations around the world

A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
1 / 20
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
2 / 20
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen

Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen
Close
3 / 20
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen

Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen
Close
4 / 20
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen

Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen
Close
5 / 20
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen

Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London, Britain October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Tolga Akmen
Close
6 / 20
A vendor reach out for the poster of Goddess of Wealth Laxmi, kept on sale for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A vendor reach out for the poster of Goddess of Wealth Laxmi, kept on sale for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A vendor reach out for the poster of Goddess of Wealth Laxmi, kept on sale for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
7 / 20
A man selects a poster of Goddess of Wealth Laxmi before buying it for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A man selects a poster of Goddess of Wealth Laxmi before buying it for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, October 15, 2017
A man selects a poster of Goddess of Wealth Laxmi before buying it for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 15, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
8 / 20
People fill the street during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People fill the street during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
People fill the street during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
9 / 20
Fireworks fill the sky during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Fireworks fill the sky during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
Fireworks fill the sky during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
10 / 20
Children wear illuminated shoes during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Children wear illuminated shoes during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
Children wear illuminated shoes during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
11 / 20
Fireworks fill the sky during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Fireworks fill the sky during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
Fireworks fill the sky during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
12 / 20
People walk along the street during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People walk along the street during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, October 09, 2017
People walk along the street during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
13 / 20
A woman laughs as she looks at a window display using real life models in a shop window during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman laughs as she looks at a window display using real life models in a shop window during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
A woman laughs as she looks at a window display using real life models in a shop window during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
14 / 20
People walk past a clothes shop during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People walk past a clothes shop during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
People walk past a clothes shop during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
15 / 20
People ride on a ferris wheel behind a giant mural during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

People ride on a ferris wheel behind a giant mural during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2017
People ride on a ferris wheel behind a giant mural during the Diwali lights switch on in Leicester, Britain October 8, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
16 / 20
Offerings are kept before worshipping a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Offerings are kept before worshipping a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Offerings are kept before worshipping a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
17 / 20
A young Hindu priest attempts to crawl under a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A young Hindu priest attempts to crawl under a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A young Hindu priest attempts to crawl under a cow during a religious ceremony celebrating the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
18 / 20
Plucked Marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers are collected in a basket before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Plucked Marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers are collected in a basket before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Plucked Marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers are collected in a basket before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
19 / 20
A woman picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A woman picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Tuesday, October 17, 2017
A woman picks marigold flowers used to make garlands and offer prayers, before selling them to the market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Thousands of fish die in Paraguay river

Thousands of fish die in Paraguay river

Next Slideshows

Thousands of fish die in Paraguay river

Thousands of fish die in Paraguay river

Authorities are investigating after thousands of fish turn up dead in Paraguay's Confuso river.

18 Oct 2017
Flooding in Vietnam

Flooding in Vietnam

Heavy rain triggers floods and landslides in Vietnam.

17 Oct 2017
Bengaluru building collapse

Bengaluru building collapse

A multi-storey building collapsed in Bengaluru in a densely populated residential area in the south-east of the city.

16 Oct 2017
Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

14 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Lighting the Olympic torch

Lighting the Olympic torch

The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast