Dussehra celebrations in India
Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Artists dressed as Hindu gods react as an effigy of Kumbhkarana, brother of demon king Ravana, burns during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Jammu September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People watch as effigies of demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) are burnt during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Amritsar, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of a burning effigy of demon King Ravana during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations, in Ahmedabad, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People light fireworks as an effigy of demon King Ravana is burnt during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations, in Ahmedabad, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Workers fix the head of an effigy of the demon King Ravana, before it is set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Ahmedabad, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A worker fixes the leg of an effigy of Meghnad, the son of the demon king Ravana, before it is set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Ahmedabad, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A giant sculpture of the demon king Ravana is installed at a temporary platform called pandal during the Hindu religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Workers carry the head of an effigy of the demon king Ravana during preparations for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Ajmer, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad, September 26, 2017. Picture taken September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
