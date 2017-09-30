Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 30, 2017 | 9:31pm IST

Dussehra celebrations in India

Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
1 / 11
Artists dressed as Hindu gods react as an effigy of Kumbhkarana, brother of demon king Ravana, burns during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Jammu September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Artists dressed as Hindu gods react as an effigy of Kumbhkarana, brother of demon king Ravana, burns during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Jammu September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Artists dressed as Hindu gods react as an effigy of Kumbhkarana, brother of demon king Ravana, burns during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Jammu September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
2 / 11
People watch as effigies of demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) are burnt during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Amritsar, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

People watch as effigies of demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) are burnt during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Amritsar, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
People watch as effigies of demon King Ravana (C), his brother Kumbhkarana and son Meghnad (R) are burnt during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Amritsar, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Close
3 / 11
A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of a burning effigy of demon King Ravana during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations, in Ahmedabad, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of a burning effigy of demon King Ravana during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations, in Ahmedabad, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A man uses his mobile phone to take photographs of a burning effigy of demon King Ravana during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations, in Ahmedabad, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
4 / 11
People light fireworks as an effigy of demon King Ravana is burnt during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations, in Ahmedabad, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People light fireworks as an effigy of demon King Ravana is burnt during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations, in Ahmedabad, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
People light fireworks as an effigy of demon King Ravana is burnt during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations, in Ahmedabad, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
5 / 11
An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
6 / 11
Workers fix the head of an effigy of the demon King Ravana, before it is set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Ahmedabad, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Workers fix the head of an effigy of the demon King Ravana, before it is set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Ahmedabad, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Workers fix the head of an effigy of the demon King Ravana, before it is set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Ahmedabad, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
7 / 11
A worker fixes the leg of an effigy of Meghnad, the son of the demon king Ravana, before it is set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Ahmedabad, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A worker fixes the leg of an effigy of Meghnad, the son of the demon king Ravana, before it is set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Ahmedabad, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A worker fixes the leg of an effigy of Meghnad, the son of the demon king Ravana, before it is set on fire during the Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Ahmedabad, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 11
A giant sculpture of the demon king Ravana is installed at a temporary platform called pandal during the Hindu religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A giant sculpture of the demon king Ravana is installed at a temporary platform called pandal during the Hindu religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
A giant sculpture of the demon king Ravana is installed at a temporary platform called pandal during the Hindu religious festival of Durga Puja in Kolkata, September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 11
Workers carry the head of an effigy of the demon king Ravana during preparations for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Ajmer, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Workers carry the head of an effigy of the demon king Ravana during preparations for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Ajmer, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, September 28, 2017
Workers carry the head of an effigy of the demon king Ravana during preparations for the upcoming Hindu festival of Dussehra, in Ajmer, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
10 / 11
An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad, September 26, 2017. Picture taken September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad, September 26, 2017. Picture taken September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, September 27, 2017
An artist dressed as demon king Ravana performs during Ramlila, a re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama, ahead of Dussehra festival in Ahmedabad, September 26, 2017. Picture taken September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Durga Puja

Celebrating Durga Puja

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Durga Puja

Celebrating Durga Puja

Glimpses of annual Hindu festival of Durga Puja that is celebrated across India.

30 Sep 2017
Beer truck looted

Beer truck looted

Locals loot beer from a South African Breweries truck that lost control on a motorway outside Johannesburg.

29 Sep 2017
India this week

India this week

Our best pictures from India this week.

29 Sep 2017
Best of Invictus Games

Best of Invictus Games

Highlights from the Invictus Games in Toronto, where more than 550 injured and wounded servicemen and women from 17 allied nations take part in 12 adaptive...

29 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast