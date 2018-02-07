Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 7, 2018 | 7:50pm IST

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. Rescuers combed the rubble of collapsed buildings on Wednesday, in a search for about 60 people missing after a strong earthquake killed at least six near Taiwan's popular tourist city of Hualien. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A passerby walks behind cracks on a street after an earthquake hit Hualien. The magnitude 6.4 quake, which hit near the coastal city just before midnight on Tuesday, also injured 258 people and collapsed four buildings, officials said. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A body of employee of collapsed Marshal Hotel is carried by rescue personnel. Hualien Mayor Fu Kun-chi said the number of people missing was now close to 60, although an exact figure was not provided. As many as 150 were initially feared missing. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Wreckage of a car lies outside a damaged hotel. Many of the missing were believed to be still trapped inside buildings, some of which were tilting precariously, after the quake hit about 22 km (14 miles) northeast of Hualien on Taiwan's east coast. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Rescue workers stand next to a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A damaged wall is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A man walks past debris outside a damaged hotel in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A firefighter looks for survivors in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A damaged residential building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Rescuers save a dog from inside a damaged hotel in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A fractured road is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A police officer stands guard outside a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
People look at a damaged residential building in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Firefighters look for survivors. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
A rescue worker searches for survivors at a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Rescuers run out of a hotel during an aftershock. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Rescue personnel search a collapsed building. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
Rescue personnel search a collapsed building. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, February 07, 2018
