Editor's Choice
A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Demonstrators rest as they block a street at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An office worker gives a thumbs up after placing a sign in the windows of her building across the street from Denver Federal Court where the Taylor Swift groping trial jury selection resumes in Denver, U.S., August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Evan Jager of the U.S. in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Samburu tribesman wait to vote in front of a polling station during elections in a village near Baragoy, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kimberly Williams of Jamaica competes in the women�s triple jump final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zarima (R) from Chechnya, wife of a former Islamic State fighter, is pictured as she holds her daughter at a camp for displaced people in Ain Issa, north of Raqqa, Syria August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Members of Iraqi federal police patrol in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A worker of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) climbs up a high-voltage pylon in Peshawar, Pakistan August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
An aerial view showing inundated buildings and structures caused by swollen river, seen in Nagahama, western Japan, hit by heavy rain caused by Typhoon Noru, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 8, 2017. Kyodo/via REUTERS
A baby doll hangs from a scale used to track the weight of infants in a mock medical tent at the "Refugee Camp in my Neighbourhood" installation at a Sydney park in Australia, August 7, 2017. The temporary "refugee camp" project, established by a...more
Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya celebrates winning the women's 1500 metres final. REUTERS/John Sibley
Ivory Coast's special force soldiers participate in a military parade to commemorate the country's 57th Independence Day at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
The city shoreline is seen from a local ferry in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2017. REUTERS/Marius Zaharia
Street light posts are seen in Valparaiso, Chile August 6, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Rescue workers carry an injured villager at the site of a landslide that occurred in Gengdi village, Puge county, Sichuan province, China August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
Taiwanese aerobatic fighter jet troupe "Thunder Tigers" perform at Gangshan air force base in Kaohsiung, Taiwan August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is greeted by supporters after casting his vote in the Kenya election in his hometown of Gatundu in Kiambu county, Kenya August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Anti-Zuma protesters march ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, South Africa, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Minnesota Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario (20) and outfielder Byron Buxton (25) and outfielder Max Kepler (26) celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Miss BumBum Brazil 2017 pageant contestants pose at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial centre, Brazil, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Jennifer Simpson of the U.S. celebrates after winning silver in the women's 1500 metres final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Women walk past a portrait of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, Venezuela August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives for his trial at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Russian Kilo-class diesel-electric submarine Krasnodar sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea during a hazy morning, in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The rising moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse between buildings in Malaga, southern Spain August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
