Editor's Choice
Vice President Mike Pence touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Carnevalists pose before a reception of German carnival societies with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A young girl uses a piece of styrofoam as a paddle board next to a flooded home after heavy rains caused the river Paraguay to overflow, on the outskirts of Asuncion, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Tiffany Moreland and her daughter Emily Moreland attend a prayer vigil for students killed and injured after a 15-year-old boy opened fire with a handgun at Marshall County High School, at Life in Christ Church in Marion, Kentucky. REUTERS/Harrison...more
A pigeon flies out of a pedestrian subway at Charing Cross station after it was shut due to a gas leak, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Models present creations by Italian designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Central Palo Seco power station of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is seen behind a cemetery, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Eillen O'Riordan leaves her daughter Dolores O'Riordan's funeral with Dolores' ex-husband Don Burton and one of their daughters at St Ailbe's Church in Ballybricken, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A flock of starlings fills the dusk sky over Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fighters from the self-defence forces of the Kurdish-led north hold their weapons during a rally in Hasaka, northeastern Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures at the Opening Plenary during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
DACA recipients and supporters protest for a clean Dream Act outside Disneyland in Anaheim, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cate Blanchett, Goodwill Ambassador, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A Palestinian moves a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against the visit of Vice President Mike Pence in Jerusalem, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is greeted by former president Dilma Rousseff during a rally in support of his candidacy to the 2018 presidential race, in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A general view shows a shoe of Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister of Status of Women, as she attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
IMF Director Christine Lagarde reacts after kicking a football with the UN sustainability goals given her by the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (far right), while General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), Sharan...more
Marcel Hirscher of Austria celebrates at the end of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup race in Schladming, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster and White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark hits a shot against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waves as he arrives for a rally to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the end of Venezuelan dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez's regime in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The reconstructed face of 'Dawn', a young woman who lived around 7,000 BC in a cave in Greece, is displayed during a presentation at the Acropolis museum in Athens, Greece. A Greek team led by an orthodontics professor has reconstructed the face of...more
A Palestinian boy holds cooking pots during a protest against aid cuts, outside United Nations' offices in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A fisherman and his wife catch fish in the waters of Vembanad Lake in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Paris under water
Parts of Paris are submerged as relentless rains swell the river Seine�s levels.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
ASEAN leaders in India
Pictures of ASEAN leaders who will be joining PM Narendra Modi at the Republic Day celebrations.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of wrenching testimony from about 160 of his victims, including Olympic medalists.
Where Myanmar plans to house returning Rohingya
The United Nations calls on Myanmar to give aid agencies unhindered access to camps it has built for tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees before they can return.
Colombia evicts homeless Venezuelans
Colombia evicted over 200 homeless Venezuelans who had been sleeping in a sports field in its border town of Cucuta, highlighting growing unease over an influx of migrants from the crisis-hit neighboring country.